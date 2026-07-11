Eduardo Rodriguez, Tim Tawa Dominate Dodgers in Massive D-backs Win

The Arizona Diamondbacks landed the first punch in their three-game series with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday night, winning in blowout fashion by a score of 9-3.

It was an excellent game for Eduardo Rodriguez and the D-backs' pitching staff, and Tim Tawa provided an offensive spark.

Eduardo Rodriguez dominates Dodgers again

Jun 29, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez (57) throws against the San Francisco Giants in the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Diamondbacks' first-time All-Star was not perfect, but recovered from an ugly first inning to throw yet another high-quality six-inning game.

Rodriguez was bit for a pair of solo home runs by Shohei Ohtani and Andy Pages in the first inning, but was able to limit the damage there, holding the vaunted Los Angeles offense scoreless for the ensuing five frames.

He did give up seven base hits, but never appeared to lose his grip on the game, and walked just one batter against five strikeouts. He was sharp situationally, picked up nine whiffs and landed 12 balls for called strikes.

Rodriguez has dominated the Dodgers all season; he has now allowed only four runs (three earned) in his last four starts against LA in 23 innings.

The downside of throwing six innings of two-run baseball for Rodriguez? That actually raised his ERA by a small margin, going from 2.25 to 2.29. Both Rodriguez and the Diamondbacks can likely live with that reality, given the excellent result.

The left-hander has allowed two or fewer earned runs in nine of his last 10 starts, and has done so in six straight games. He's gotten through at least six innings in all but six of his 19 starts this season. He has been the Diamondbacks' most impactful starting pitcher, and it has not been particularly close.

Behind Rodriguez, Brandyn Garcia and Jonathan Loaisiga threw scoreless innings. Drey Jameson gave up a run in the ninth inning, but closed the door without too much trouble.

Tim Tawa headlines D-backs' offensive outburst

Jul 5, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Tim Tawa against the Milwaukee Brewers at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Diamondbacks' struggling offense was hot on Friday night, led by their first baseman the same day as the team parted with veteran first baseman and DH Pavin Smith.

Utilityman Tim Tawa, who was given the nod at first base Friday, broke out with a hot night. He went 3-for-4 at the plate, including a no-doubter of a two-run homer that broke a 2-2 tie and kicked off Arizona's deluge of runs.

Tawa accounted for four total RBI and a run scored. Arizona also got two base hits out of Gabriel Moreno, who has been red-hot. Nolan Arenado did not record a base hit, but walked three times and scored two runs.

Top prospect Ryan Waldschmidt, who was recalled earlier and made his first MLB start since his option, had to leave the game after being hit on the hand by a pitch during a bunt attempt. There has been no official update as of this writing.