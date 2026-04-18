D-backs Outfield Prospect to Miss Significant Time With Shoulder Injury

The Arizona Diamondbacks' outfield depth has taken another hit.

D-backs outfield prospect A.J. Vukovich suffered a left shoulder injury on a slide earlier this week and is expected to be sidelined two to three months as a result, Diamondbacks On SI's Jack Sommers reports.

A Couple of Reno Aces Health Updates:



D-backs OF prospect A.J. Vukovich will miss 2-3 months after injuring his left shoulder on a slide



Drey Jameson is fine. He was a bit light headed due to illness when removed from the Aces game last night. Expected to be available tomorrow — Jack Sommers (@shoewizard59) April 17, 2026

Vukovich had been hitting extremely well for Triple-A Reno, but he'll have to put his season on hold — for the time being, at least.

Diamondbacks outfield prospect A.J. Vukovich suffers shoulder injury

The 24-year-old slugger is in the midst of a .308/.321/.538 season with the Reno Aces, recording seven extra-base hits (including two homers) over the course of his first 11 games of the season.

That has all added up to an .859 OPS thus far in 2026. Vukovich does, however, have only one walk against 10 punchouts.

Arizona Diamondbacks batter A.J. Vukovich (33) hits a pop-fly against the Seattle Mariners at Salt River Fields on March 9, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

These numbers are on the heels of what was a bit of a tough showing throughout big league spring training. Vukovich hit only .139/.244/.389 in the Cactus League this year, albeit with three home runs in 15 games.

Still, it felt as if Vukovich might have been one of the options to be called up in the event of a need for outfield depth this season. A good as No. 1 prospect Ryan Waldschmidt has looked, Vukovich was a bit more seasoned.

But that won't be an option for some time. Vukovich — most likely — will not be able to make his return until mid-June at the very earliest. And Waldschmidt may have forced Arizona's hand by that point in the season.

Diamondbacks' outfield depth thin, but improving

Arizona Diamondbacks left fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (12) during spring training workouts at Salt River Fields on Feb. 16, 2026, in Scottsdale. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The D-backs' outfield contingent is certainly not at full strength yet, with what looked like a Jordan Lawlar breakout season on hold due to a fractured wrist. Though Corbin Carroll and Jorge Barrosa have been hitting the ball well, it's been a tough start to the year for Alek Thomas and Tim Tawa.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has also been rehabbing a torn ACL, though he is expected to make his return to the field this weekend, according to manager Torey Lovullo.

It remains to be seen how proficiently Gurriel is able to perform defensively once returning from a major surgery after only seven-and-a-half months, though he has been progressing at a near-unprecedented rate.

Regardless, if Gurriel's bat is up to speed, it might be the type of boost Arizona needs offensively — despite a hot 12-8 start to the 2026 season.