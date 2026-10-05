The Arizona Diamondbacks are making a major, surprising change to their television broadcast team, according to a recent report.

As has been first reported by AZCentral's Nick Piecoro, the Diamondbacks will be parting ways with longtime play-by-play broadcaster Steve Berthiaume. Berthiaume was the longest-tenured play-by-play man in Diamondbacks history.

Diamondbacks moving on from Steve Berthiaume

Arizona Diamondbacks broadcasters Steve Berthiaume and Bob Brenly have their supporters ... and their detractors. Diamondbacks Announcers | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This move comes as a bit of a surprise, although Bethiaume, who has been the play-by-play voice of trhe D-backs for 14 seasons, is on an expiring contract. He was not fired,

Diamondbacks team president and CEO Derrick Hall told Piecoro that he "felt it was a good time to take a step back and re-evaluate our broadcasts," adding Berthiaume was “here for14 years and was a great D-back.”

Berthiaume, according to Piecoro's report, was caught off guard by the news. He told the Arizona Republic he was both "surprised and disappointed" by the decision.

"I'm very appreciative to have had the opportunity to connect with our fan base these past 14 years," Berthiaume also told the Republic. "I've always tried to put the club first. I enjoyed my Arizona experience and I'm grateful to all my friends and colleagues in our broadcast group."

Berthiaume spent time with ESPN and SportsCenter early in his career before working for SNY covering the New York Mets. He took over the Diamondbacks' play-by-play duties from Daron Sutton in 2013 alongside former World Series-winning manager Bob Brenly as analyst.

As of this writing, it is not yet known who will be taking the reins of Arizona's television booth in the coming seasons. It would not be a surprise to see radio play-by-play Chris Garagiola, who is known as somewhat of a fan favorite, get the nod, though there may be external candidates.

Berthiaume's departure may or may not be the only change coming to the Diamondbacks' broadcast booth. Arizona's broadcasts have been produced by Major League Baseball ever since the downfall of Diamond Sports Group and subsequently Bally Sports ahead of the 2024 season.

Regardless, fans of the Diamondbacks will be listening to a different voice calling their games in 2027 and beyond.