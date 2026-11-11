New Report Links Diamondbacks To Japanese Slugger Teruaki Sato

The Arizona Diamondbacks are in need of some left-handed thump in their lineup this offseason, and a new report suggests they may be in on one of the more prominent international free agents in this year's class.

According to an article by The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, Arizona may be involved with regard to NPB slugger Teruaki Sato, who is already on the radars of many.

Here's what Rosenthal had to say about the situation:

Diamondbacks "doing due diligence" on Teruaki Sato

Mar 15, 2025; Bunkyo, Tokyo, Japan; Hanshin Tigers right fielder Teruaki Sato (8) gestures during the fifth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Tokyo Dome. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rosenthal begins by acknowledging the fact that Diamondbacks owner Ken Kendrick has noted a likelihood for a reduced payroll in Arizona this season.

But Rosenthal, like many who have heard that messaging from the Diamondbacks in the past, noted Kendrick will sometimes invest anyway when presented with an opportunity. With that in mind, Arizona has been looking into Sato, Rosenthal reports:

"The Diamondbacks are doing their due diligence on Japanese slugger Teruaki Sato, according to people briefed on their plans," Rosenthal wrote. "Sato, who likely would play outfield in the majors, might command a nine-figure deal, but as a left-handed hitter, he would fit the Diamondbacks well.

"Arizona last season had the fewest number of plate appearances by left-handed hitters. Even most of the team’s young major leaguers and minor-league prospects are right-handed."

Does Sato signing make sense for Diamondbacks?

Mar 15, 2025; Bunkyo, Tokyo, Japan; Hanshin Tigers right fielder Teruaki Sato (8) hits an RBI single against the Chicago Cubs during the fifth inning at Tokyo Dome. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Certainly, the Diamondbacks do have a significant need for left-handed slug. The 27-year-old Sato also crushed the baseball for the Hanshin Tigers in 2026, slashing .306/.383/.609 with 39 homers. That was good for an astounding 196 wRC+.

Sato is a natural third baseman, at which he has had some defensive concerns, but the power is there and the average has not suffered to an immense degree. There's also been a bit of swing-and-miss, though that much is to be expected for a slugger of his profile.

The question is simply whether or not the Diamondbacks could manage to pry him away from more financially-capable suitors. The "nine-figure" price tag Rosenthal mentions would likely price Arizona out, unless Kendrick pivots and decides to make a splash acquisition.

In terms of positional value, the Diamondbacks do have Nolan Arenado under contract for an affordable $6 million at third base next year, but recent reports have suggested Arenado may begin to take over some time at first base, thus opening a slot for a left-handed third baseman like Sato.

Sato is also capable of playing the outfield, however Arizona is a bit logjammed in that area.

The ultimate question of fit with the Diamondbacks comes down to money. If Sato receives a worthy offer from Arizona, it would not be a shock to see him in a D-backs uniform. He would likely provide exactly the type of bat needed.

But Arizona has not traditionally gotten far with prospects from Japan in franchise history, particularly under Mike Hazen.

In short, does it make sense on paper? Absolutely. Is it realistic? Not according to recent history or with regard to Arizona's financial wiggle room. But it can't be ruled out.