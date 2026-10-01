D-backs Send Pitching Prospect to Cardinals to Complete Nootbaar trade

The Arizona Diamondbacks are sending right-handed pitching prospect Brian Curley to the St. Louis Cardinals, the team announced on Thursday, Oct. 1.

Curley has been selected as the Player to be Named Later in the deal that saw Arizona acquire outfielder Lars Nootbaar at the 2026 Trade Deadline, alongside right-hand starter prospect Daniel Eagen and left-hand reliever Sandro Santana.

At 2026's end, Curley was Arizona's No. 20 prospect.

Diamondbacks complete Nootbaar trade with Cardinals

Georgia pitcher Brian Curley (7) gets set to pitch during a NCAA baseball game against Texas A&M in Athens, Ga., on Friday, May 16, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Curley was selected with the Diamondbacks' third-round pick in the 2025 MLB Draft out of the university of Georgia.

He officially got out to an affiliate this season, beginning the 2026 campaign with the High-A Hillsboro Hops. He pitched to a 4.52 ERA over the course of 15 appearances, 13 starts, with 90 strikeouts in just 69.2 innings.

That earned him a swift promotion to Double-A Amarillo, where the road was not quite as smooth. In 10 starts for the Sod Poodles, he produced a 6.41 ERA. The right-hander has a lively mid-90s fastball.

How Nootbaar trade panned out in 2026 for Cardinals, Diamondbacks

Sep 25, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks left fielder Lars Nootbaar (21) celebrates after hitting a solo home run during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nootbaar took some time to get up to speed with his new organization, but became one of the more productive hitters in the Diamondbacks' lineup as they entered the late stages of their postseason chase.

In total, Nootbaar slashed .244/.353/.409 with five homers and a .762 OPS with Arizona, serving as an on-base focused leadoff man against right-handed pitching and playing solid left field defense.

Eagen, who was one of the D-backs' most anticipated pitching prospects, pitched to a 4.15 ERA in six starts for the Cardinals' Double-A Springfield affiliate — which ironically fell to the Sod Poodles in the Texas League Championship.

Santana, on the other hand, produced elite numbers once transitioning from Arizona to St. Louis. He pitched to a 1.04 ERA for the Cardinals' Double-A club before earning a promotion to Triple-A, where he continued his succes to the tune of a 2.00 ERA over the course of just seven appearances.

The Diamondbacks will have Nootbaar under contract for one more season, so there is a chance this trade will look more beneficial for Arizona. At the time, the prospect cost did seem a bit steep for the Diamondbacks, who also attempted to add pitching at the Deadline unsuccessfully.

It is still early, of course. Prospects do not always turn into high-level MLB players. But for now, this deal has finally been completed with the addition of Curley.