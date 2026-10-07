Diamondbacks' 2026 Team MVP Couldn't Be More Obvious

The Arizona Diamondbacks' 2026 season ended in disappointment, as Arizona's team missed the postseason for the third straight year, despite finishing 10 games over .500.

For as unsatisfying a result as that may be, the Diamondbacks did receive star-level performances out of more than one of their contributors.

But one players stands out, in particular. When thinking about Arizona's most valuable 2026 player, the conclusion is not one that takes long to come to. And, surprisingly enough, it's not Corbin Carroll or Ketel Marte.

Gabriel Moreno was Diamondbacks' most valuable player in 2026

Sep 24, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks designated hitter Gabriel Moreno (14) celebrates his three-run home run in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Predictions regarding a breakout season for catcher Gabriel Moreno have swirled for some time. What he was able to accomplish in 2026, however, was much more than an impressive season.

Moreno hit to a .311/.388/.486 triple slash and .874 OPS in 2026 — all of which were both career-high and team-best numbers. In fact, his .311 average led the National League, which allowed Moreno to secure the Diamondbacks' first-ever NL batting title.

Moreno picked up 16 homers and 83 RBI, which both nearly doubled his previous career highs.

His ability to utilize the entire field while also tapping into some of his previously-dormant power made him the driving force of an Arizona offense that struggled with consistent production for much of the season. He hit .343 with men on base and .304 with runners in scoring position — situations in which the Diamondbacks had a difficult time providing answers.

Meanwhile, behind the plate, Moreno was as sharp as ever. He was worth +7 Fielding Run Value and a staggering +14 Defensive Runs Saved. He graded out well above average in blocking, framing and pop time while throwing out 12 of 45 would-be base-stealers — +3 above average per Statcast.

All of those numbers add up to 6.7 Baseball-Reference WAR and 5.7 FanGraphs WAR, for an average of 6.2. That leads Arizona's entire roster by a wide margin. Only shortstop Geraldo Perdomo (5.05 average WAR) came close.

The key for Moreno, of course, was health. He did miss time in 2026; many catchers do as a result of playing such a taxing position.

But beyond a couple of minor stints on the IL, Arizona was able to keep their young backstop healthy for 130 games — by far the highest total of his young career.

Continuing that trend will be of the utmost importance for both Moreno and the Diamondbacks moving forward. Part of that was due to the steady presence of veteran backup James McCann, who afforded Moreno plenty of DH days by filling in behind home plate.

But in a year where Arizona's offense was not at its best, Moreno provided steady, star-level at-bats when the Diamondbacks needed it most. There's no question he was Arizona's most valuable player in 2026.