Diamondbacks Announce Lineup for Critical Game 2 vs Marlins

The Arizona Diamondbacks are in danger of losing a series to the Miami Marlins on Wednesday.

After an ungly, back-and-forth affair resulted in a 10-6 loss in game one, the Diamondbacks will get another shot at the pesky Marlins.

Arizona's lineup for game two is similar to game one's order, but features a return to the starting lineup of one of the Diamondbacks' more regular early-season contributors, following a sequence of unfortunate plays.

Diamondbacks reveal lineup for game 2 vs Marlins

Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Ildemaro Vargas (6) throws to first base after fielding a grounder against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field in Phoenix, on June 3, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Here's what the Diamondbacks' lineup looks like for game two at loanDepot Park in Miami:

2B Ketel Marte RF Corbin Carroll C Gabriel Moreno 3B Nolan Arenado DH Pavin Smith SS Geraldo Perdomo 1B Ildemaro Vargas CF Ryan Waldschmidt LF Tommy Troy

It's a similar group to Tuesday night's lineup. Notable, however, is the return of infielder Ildemaro Vargas, who has not started in a game since June 4. It was in that very June 4 game against the Los Angeles Dodgers that Vargas had a scary collision with Dodgers 3B Max Muncy, and was removed from the game early.

Thankfully for Vargas and the Diamondbacks, all tests came back clean, and Vargas himself said he was ready to go the very next day, despite suffering bruises to numerous areas.

Arizona took the opportunity to give him some days off, however. Vargas pinch-hit in all three of the D-backs' games against the Washington Nationals, but never saw more than one plate appearance. Arizona has been giving first base reps to recently-selected No. 10 prospect LuJames Groover in Vargas' absence.

More concerning than the minor injuries, however, has been Vargas' continued slump. After his historically-hot start to the 2026 season, some regression was certainly due for a player who had never received such consistent starts. Vargas is 1-for-14 in the month of June, however, and that's coming off a May in which he posted just a .541 OPS.

Vargas is a productive, valuable player, to be sure. He's played good defense at first base and is a positive energy in the clubhouse. But the Diamondbacks would love to get any amount of his production back at the first base spot, especially considering a severe recent lack of production with runners in scoring position.

Diamondbacks' Ryne Nelson takes on Marlins

Jun 4, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Ryne Nelson (19) throws a pitch against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Anna Carrington-Imagn Images | Anna Carrington-Imagn Images

Ryne Nelson had a needed bounce-back outing against the Dodgers in his most recent start — ironically, the same game in which Vargas exited early. Nelson threw seven innings of two-run baseball against a potent Dodgers lineup that night.

The right-hander has only faced the Marlins once in his career, back in the 2023 season. He threw six innings and allowed one run in that start in the midst of what was an extremely rocky rookie season.

Nelson has lowered his ERA to 4.60 after it shot up above 7.00 thanks to a pair of ugly blowouts. He hasn't looked quite as dominant in 2026 as he did in 2025, but the talent is certainly still apparent.

A good, lengthy start from Nelson would be beneficial for the Diamondbacks' somewhat-taxed bullpen. Arizona needed to use four relievers, including three of their leverage arms in Tuesday's loss.