D-backs Take Arkansas' Ryder Helfrick With First-Round Pick in MLB Draft

The Arizona Diamondbacks have made their first-round selection in the 2026 MLB Draft.

In somewhat of a surprising pick, the Diamondbacks have drafted University of Arkansas catcher Ryder Helfrick with the 15th overall pick.

The right-handed-hitting and throwing Helfrick will kick off the D-backs' 2026 Draft class, with four more picks remaining for Arizona on day one.

Diamondbacks select Ryder Helfrick in MLB Draft

Arkansas junior catcher Ryder Helfrick (27) makes contact off a Missouri State pitch during the NCAA First Round of the Lawrence Regional at Hoglund Ballpark on May 29, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Helfrick, 21, has some pop in his bat. He's got a sneaky 55-grade power tool according to MLB Pipeline, but with that comes a decent amount of swing-and-miss. That isn't uncommon for prospects with raw power like that, nor for bat-first catchers.

But Helfrick is not a bat-first catcher in essence. In fact, he's an elite defender. His highest-graded tools are those that he is able to display behind home plate as opposed to standing in the batter's box.

Helfrick has a 65-grade throwing arm, which is quite the impressive number. He's also got 60-grade fielding. Scouting reports take note of the fact that Helfrick is considered "more advanced" than the average catcher in terms of controlling a game.

He called pitches for his staff at Arkansas, and is considered a quality framer, receiver and blocker. In every aspect, Helfrick is a trustworthy, mature player to hold down an important position in field-general manner.

That doesn't mean he's not a quality hitter, however. As mentioned above, there is power in his swing, with above-average bat speed and pure strength that lead to a more pull-heavy home run approach from his 6-foot-1, 205-pound frame. He hit .283/.417/.562 with 18 home runs in 62 games for the Razorbacks during a breakout 2026 season.

He does have trouble with breaking balls, and is prone to chasing pitches, but can hammer fastballs when met with the opportunity.

The Diamondbacks have their assumed franchise catcher in Gabriel Moreno, as well as three catching prospects in their top-30 prospect list — Carlos Virahonda, Ivan Luciano and Alberto Barriga.

But none of those three incumbent Arizona prospects are particularly close to the majors; they are all 21 or younger, while a mature, seasoned college player like Helfrick could ultimately have a shorter pathway to the major leagues than those other names. It will depend on whether or not Helfrick can adjust his swing to handle spin.

This will be an intriguing player to watch rise up the D-backs' farm system in the coming years.