What D-backs' Brutal Series Loss to Brewers Told Us — And What it Didn't

The Arizona Diamondbacks had numerous opportunities to win two out of three against the Milwaukee Brewers. Arguably, there is a case for a potential sweep.

And yet, the slightest tinges of failed execution, some poor batted ball luck and some individually-ugly moments instead led to a series loss at Chase Field, as the D-backs lost two of three to the NL Central's best.

Here's what this series told us about the Diamondbacks in their current state, and a big question that now hangs overhead.

What Diamondbacks' series loss to Brewers told us

Extra-inning woes persist

Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Ryan Thompson (81) pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers at Chase Field in Phoenix on July 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Winning a tough-fought, well-defended game one would have been an excellent way to begin a series. The Diamondbacks had more than their fair chance to do so.

After a brilliant, lengthy scoreless effort by the D-backs' bullpen, including Taylor Clarke throwing a scoreless top of the 10th inning, Arizona had runners at first and second with no one out in the home half. A single wins that game.

But instead, Gabriel Moreno hit into a controversial double play, which ended the D-backs' hopes of scoring. Right-handed reliever Ryan Thompson later melted down in the top of the 11th, which led to an extra-inning loss.

Though the D-backs have had some success in extras at times, it does feel that their situational hitting woes stand out stronger than ever when a ghost runner is involved — and that result was a tough one to witness.

Two sides of batted ball luck

Jul 1, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte (4) hits a single against the San Francisco Giants in the fourth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There were moments in this series where the baseball gods clearly did not smile upon the Diamondbacks. And yet, their lone victory might have been attributed to positive luck.

In game two — the Diamondbacks' only win — Arizona collected four base hits on the day. Three of their four runs came off the bat of Adrian Del Castillo, who hit a no-luck-involved three-run homer, but they then were unable to pick up another hit until the eighth inning.

On the Brewers' side, Milwaukee collected 12 base hits, including eight off starter Merrill Kelly (and two walks). Despite the Brewers out-hitting the D-backs 12-4, the game went in favor of Arizona.

And then, game three came to collect the D-backs' debt. Arizona hit six balls harder than 100 MPH, including a 116.8 MPH missile off the bat of Ketel Marte. All six went for outs, and one erased a one-out baserunner at second on a lined double play by Pavin Smith. Arizona, who hammered the ball all game, came away with a 3-2 game three loss.

Such is baseball, but that doesn't make it less painful.

Big question remaining after D-backs' series loss to Brewers

Is Arizona ready for what's next?

Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll (7) and Ketel Marte (L) celebrate a Carroll grand-slam against the Angels during a game at Chase Field in Phoenix, Ariz. on June 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Brewers are not an easy team to beat, and the Diamondbacks certainly held their own, but they weren't able to execute quite enough to make it happen. And the road is not getting much easier.

The Diamondbacks will have to head out on the road, without an off day Monday, to face the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers in six straight divisional matchups.

Though the Padres have not been hitting well, they have a strong bullpen (despite some recent injury news), and games between Arizona and San Diego tend to be hard-fought games, regardless of either team's record.

The Dodgers, of course, are a juggernaut that need no further deluge of praise. So the question simply becomes this:

Can the Diamondbacks handle their two division rivals, or is a further slide on its way?