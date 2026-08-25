Diamondbacks Catcher Retires Unexpectedly

The Arizona Diamondbacks' transaction logs announced a somewhat surprising retirement on Tuesday.

According to those logs, one of the Diamondbacks' long-tenured catchers within the organization has chosen to step away.

26-year-old backstop Jeremiah Boyd, who was originally drafted by the Boston Red Sox back in 2018, will exit the Diamondbacks' organization. He had been with Arizona since 2023, when they signed him to a free agent deal.

Diamondbacks' Jeremiah Boyd retires

Apr 4, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; A detailed view of an Arizona Diamondbacks hat at the game between the Washington Nationals and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Boyd had been steadily working his way up the ranks of Arizona's farm system. Though never exactly considered a high-ranking prospect, he provided depth at an important position for several seasons.

Boyd only played in 47 minor league games, despite beginning his D-backs journey back in 2023. He had been in Triple-A Reno at the time of his retirement, but had only played in two games so far in the 2026 season.

According to Boyd's bio on X/Twitter — which already reads "former @dbacks" — it would appear the 26-year-old has taken a position with Vanderbilt Baseball as an assistant coach/catchers' coach. That has not been confirmed as true, however it does seem to be part of reason.

It's also worth noting that Boyd had been on and off the development list all season. He was placed on that list and activated from it on five separate occasions, for reasons currently unknown.

There was not much production in his bat, however. He slashed just .218/.324/.340 with three homers and a .664 OPS during his four-season stint with the D-backs' organization. He was not exactly high on the list for a potential depth call-up in the near future.

The Diamondbacks and their catcher depth

Jul 5, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Adrian Del Castillo against the Milwaukee Brewers at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At the MLB level, Arizona has two strong catchers. Gabriel Moreno has emerged as one of the top hitting and defending catchers in baseball, with a sturdy veteran to back him up in James McCann.

Beyond that level, Adrian Del Castillo resides in Reno, alongside prospect Christian Cerda and journeyman Aramis Garcia — though Garcia is on the seven-day IL, currently.

The Diamondbacks also have plenty of promising backstops in their top 30 prospect list. 2026 first-round draftee Ryder Helfrick comes in at No. 2, though he's a long way out from a call-up.

Carlos Virahonda (High-A) has rocketed up to No. 5; Alberto Barriga (Double-A) sits at No. 16 and Ivan Luciano (High-A), is at No. 18. The D-backs will have plenty of future options should they continue on a positive development path.