Why Diamondbacks Made ‘Difficult’ Decision to DFA Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

The Arizona Diamondbacks made a roster move Sunday morning, September 13 — one that felt like it might have been a long time coming.

It was also one of the more difficult and emotional conversations manager Torey Lovullo has had to have in these situations.

Arizona Diamondbacks DFA Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

Arizona Diamondbacks Lourdes Gurriel Jr. during spring training workouts at Salt River Fields on Feb. 13, 2026, in Scottsdale. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the following roster moves. The D-backs’ active roster is at 28 and the 40-man roster is at 39.

Designated for assignment: OF Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

Recalled from Triple-A Reno: INF Jose Fernandez

Gurriel was acquired by trade with the Toronto Blue Jays prior to the 2023 season. He was an instrumental player in helping lead the Diamondbacks to the Postseason and World Series that year.

Following his excellent season the D-backs extended him for three years, $42 million with a team option for a fourth year and a $5 million buyout.

In August of 2025 Gurriel suffered a horrific kneed injury, tearing his ACL. He worked very hard to try to return for opening day, ultimately making his return to play on April 18. He was never able to get it going, struglling at the plate, and also requiring two more injured list stints for his hamstring and knee inflammation.

For the year he is batting just .210/.254/.290 in 186 plate appearances. He has hit with almost no power, knocking just two homers and driving in 22 runs in 51 games.

Torey Lovullo Explains the Roster Move

Aug 9, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (right) shakes hands with manager Torey Lovullo (left) after the game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lovullo opened his comments making sure to extoll Gurriel's contributions to the team over the years.

"The discussion last night with Lourdes was painful for all of us. He's meant so much to this organization. He has carried us at times, led us to a World Series, has been a very dependable bat, a great teammate, a big influence inside of that clubhouse, and saying goodbye to that is never easy" Lovullo said.

All of that being said, the production was just not there this year. The clock ran out.

"We knew that the timing was getting better, but it wasn't where we needed it to be. The at-bats, at times, we felt lacked a little bit of consistency. With where we are in this point in the season, we just didn't have time to get him to that place where he could be the Lourdes Gurriel Jr. that we remember," Lovullo said.

Playing time has also been an issue. Gurriel sat for almost a week following activation from his most recent IL stint before getting to play. Meanwhile, there are other young players on the team deserving of playing time.

"Lourdes was not getting a fair share of at-bats," Lovullo said. "We've called up a couple of other guys that were going to start to take at-bats away from him. We felt like giving some of the at-bats to the Waldschmidt-Troy-Lawlar group was very important."

Injury Was the Main Reason for Gurriel's Struggles

Sep 1, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (12) is attended to by his teammates after his injury in the sixth inning during the game between the Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gurriel worked hard during the offseason and spring training to get back, But he was not able to have a normal spring training, doing much of his rehabbing on his own.

"He tried to make it work, and it was admirable," Lovullo said. "And I thanked him for that. It definitely was noticeable where he was pushing as hard as he could to make the opening day roster."

"But in my opinion, the swing, the transition to the baseball, just wasn't the same because he couldn't use his legs the same way. And the injury probably helped him get into this position where he lacked that consistency with his lower half."

It was fair to question at the time whether Gurriel was rushed back. While he took a lot of at-bats in extended spring training games at Salt River Fields, he played in just two affiliated minor league games in Amarillo before being activated to the MLB Roster. He did homer in the second of those two games.

Once he returned to MLB he never looked right or appeared to have his timing.

It was discussed with Lovullo in late May whether or not rushing players back from injury was something the team needed to make an adjustment on. That question was asked again today, and whether there were any regrets that the organization did not step in and slow his return

Lovullo pushed back on that idea.

"I think we did that overall. The medical team is in touch with these guys, and I think we had a 50-50 ball where we could have forced it, where he made the team out of spring training. But I think we all told him we've got to slow this process down, and we did to the best of our ability.

"Of course, there's always regrets in these types of decisions, and you always re-examine it and look at things a little bit more thoroughly after decisions have been made, so you learn and you grow from it. So, yeah, it's regretful because I had to say goodbye to a really good player and a really good teammate."

In this scribe's opinion, fans should remember Gurriel's tenure with the D-backs fondly. He's a good-natured person, always quick with a smile, and he provided many big moments for the team over the years. The injury was unfortunate, but it should not define his tenure with the team.