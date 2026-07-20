Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll Describes His Recent Injury

Arizona Diamondbacks star Corbin Carroll was removed from Sunday's comeback victory over the St. Louis Cardinals after he appeared to injure himself on a swing in the seventh inning.

He stayed in to play defense, but was pinch-hit for in the ninth inning. After the game, manager Torey Lovullo said Carroll had hyperextended his elbow, and is day to day — an encouraging sign.

Carroll is not in Monday night's lineup for their game one opener against the Athletics, but caught up with reporters in the clubhouse to explain what's going on. It sounded positive.

Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll appears to avoid serious injury

Jun 21, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll against the Minnesota Twins at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Elbow hyperextensions can nag for several weeks if severe, but Carroll said he woke up feeling better on Monday, and plans to be available off the bench if the Diamondbacks need him.

He said he has felt the hyperextension in the past, but Sunday's instance lasted longer and was a bit more intense than what he has felt previously. Regardless, it is not hindering him much the following day, which is a positive sign.

"I feel good, yeah, ready to go," Carroll said. "Hyperextended my elbow... just got it pretty good and lingered, which hasn't necessarily been an issue in the past."

"I'm available," he continued. "If there's a situation late in the game, I'm sure I'll be in there, but if that situation doesn't arise, then yeah, just give it a day."

Carroll added that he did not receive any imaging. Based on initial testing and how he woke up feeling Monday, he did not sound concerned about the issue moving forward, though he also said he did not push hard to be in Monday's lineup.

Jul 5, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll against the Milwaukee Brewers at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Carroll's season has hit a bit of a rut, regardless of injury concern. He's hit to a .118/.250/.235 triple slash thus far in the month of July, which is a strong deviation from the superstar numbers he had been producing earlier in the year.

Perhaps a game or two down will allow Carroll a bit of a reset. He did not rest as much as most of his teammates over the All-Star Break, since he was one of the Diamondbacks' two All-Star selections.

Arizona is going to need to see Carroll at full strength and full output sooner than later. He still holds a productive .824 OPS for the full season, but has not been the offensive spark plug the team is used to seeing. Sooner or later, that slump will likely come to an end, however. Carroll is rarely down for long, even in the face of injury.