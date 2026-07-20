Corbin Carroll Out of Diamondbacks Lineup After Injury Scare

Arizona Diamondbacks star outfielder Corbin Carroll is not in the team's lineup for their game one series opener against the Athletics at Chase Field on Monday night.

Carroll exited Sunday afternoon's wild walk-off comeback victory in the ninth inning after he appeared to injure himself on a swing two innings prior. Carroll stayed in the game to play defense initially, but was replaced ahead of his next at-bat by outfielder Jorge Barrosa.

Manager Torey Lovullo later told reporters that Carroll had hyperextended his elbow, which was not thought to be a serious injury at the time. Carroll was considered day-to-day, and himself said playing Monday was a possibility.

But he won't be featured in Arizona's lineup, for today. Carroll did, however, tell reporters he woke up feeling good and planned to be available of the bench if the situation arose.

Corbin Carroll not in Diamondbacks' lineup vs Athletics

Jul 19, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks right fielder Corbin Carroll (7) hits a double against the St. Louis Cardinals in the fourth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here's what the Carroll-free lineup looks like for Monday's series opener:

DH Ketel Marte SS Geraldo Perdomo CF Tim Tawa C Gabriel Moreno 2B Ildemaro Vargas 3B Nolan Arenado 1B Tyler Locklear LF Ryan Waldschmidt RF Jorge Barrosa

Carroll's right field position will be taken over by Barrosa. His spot in the lineup, however is now occupied by utilityman Tim Tawa, batting third and starting in center field. Tawa has hit to a .217/.291/.413 slash this season with a .704 OPS, but he's been hot since before the break.

Tawa went 7-for-13 with two homers against the Dodgers during Arizona's three-game sweep, and went 2-for-4 with a double and a homer in game one against the Cardinals. He's also played strong defense at a variety of position.

It's worth noting that Carroll has been in the midst of a lengthy slump. He's hit just .118/.250/.235 so far this month, and did not get a lengthy break during All-Star week, since he played in the game. Resting for a game or two might ultimately be a helpful development for Carroll's game.

The D-backs' lineup adjustments also push Ryan Waldschmidt to left field, which is his natural position, despite the 23-year-old spending much of his 2026 season in center.

Outside the Carroll tweaks, the D-backs are also giving Ketel Marte a day off of playing defense. He'll serve as the DH, which sets up Ildemaro Vargas at second base. Tyler Locklear will get his second straight start at first base after his recent call-up from the minor leagues.