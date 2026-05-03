Diamondbacks In Danger of Devastating Series Sweep vs Cubs

The Arizona Diamondbacks are on the edge of receiving their first sweep since opening week at Dodger Stadium. After losing the first two of a three-game set with the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, the D-backs will get one more chance to salvage the series.

Tasked with playing stopper, in the midst of a tough stretch of starting pitching, will be veteran right-hander Merrill Kelly, whose 2026 season has the opposite of according to plan.

It certainly won't be an easy task, given the offensive success the Cubs have had this season. But Arizona did hold Chicago to just two runs in Saturday's loss — they just simply failed to score any runs of their own.

But the Diamondbacks, who were once five games over .500, are in danger of falling below, to 16-17, under .500 for the first time.

Merrill Kelly looking to get season back on track

Apr 28, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Merrill Kelly (29) delivers a pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers in the first inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

Kelly, who began the 2026 season on the Injured List with intercostal nerve irritation in his back, has made three starts. Over those three starts (14.2 total innings), he has issued 12 walks and allowed 21 hits. He was most recently hit around for five runs against the Brewers in five innings. That has led to a 9.20 ERA in the early going.

Simply put, Kelly's command has not been sharp thus far. He, himself, stated that he feels he is still working on recovering that command.

His recent career numbers have also shown that it might take a few starts to get on track. But that will need to begin Sunday if the D-backs want a chance at taking the final game of the series.

Kelly has made eight starts against the Cubs in his lengthy carer, and has had a high level of success, for the most part. The veteran righty has allowed exactly one earned run in each of his past four appearances against Chicago, with the two most recent coming in 2025.

He holds a career ERA of 3.25 against the Cubs, with a 3-1 record, and has never surrendered more than four runs in any of those eight starts. Arizona will need Kelly to tap back into that success.

D-backs face Matthew Boyd vs Cubs

Apr 27, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Matthew Boyd (16) delivers during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Kelly's counterpart will be left-hander Matthew Boyd. Though Arizona has had agenerla level of success against left-handed starting pitchers this season, that was not the case in Saturday's loss, as Shota Imanaga held the D-backs scoreless for seven innings.

Boyd has a season ERA of 7.00, and has struggled early on. He's 0-2 in his career with a 4.50 ERA in three appearances against Arizona, but threw five shutout innings against the D-backs most recently in 2025.