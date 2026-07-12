Diamondbacks Draft Intriguing Lefty Flamethrower

The Arizona Diamondbacks, with their sixth-round pick, have selected yet another college player in the 2026 MLB Draft.

Arizona takes left-handed pitcher Micah Worley, a starting pitcher from Stony Brook University in New York with an imposing frame and a big fastball.

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Diamondbacks draft Micah Worley

Worley made just 14 starts in the 2026 season at Stony Brook, but pitched to a stellar 3.12 ERA and struck out an unbelievable 93 batters in just 69.1 innings of work, though eh did walk 31.

Not only is Worley a left-hander, which is a premium asset unto itself, but he's 6-foot-5 and 220 pounds, which can easily lend itself to big velocity readings and high levels of extension.

In terms of velocity, his 60-grade fastball has a bit of a wide range, but has hit 99 MPH on occasion, and scouting reports state that he measured out at 20 inches of induced vertical break, or "ride" at the Combine. His best secondary pitch is his slider; his changeup and curveball are not quite as dominant, and he'll need to hone his command a bit as well.

As is always the case with raw pitching prospects, development is of the utmost importance. A player like Worley is one that clearly has good raw stuff and physical tools, but his future success in a potential big-league role will depend heavily on how he progresses through the minor league system.

If Worley doesn't stick as a starting pitcher, there is a good chance his plus fastball and slider offer him the ability to dominate in a short relief role, especially if he is able to maintain consistent upper-90 velocity.

Worley is the fourth pitcher taken by the Diamondbacks in this draft, and second straight to kick off day two alongside Oklahoma righty LJ Mercurius.