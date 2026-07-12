Diamondbacks Kick Off MLB Draft Day 2 With Oklahoma Righty

The Arizona Diamondbacks continue to pick up college prospects in the 2026 MLB Draft.

To kick off day two of the Draft, Arizona selected right-handed pitcher LJ Mercurius out of the University of Oklahoma. He'll be the fifth college player taken in the D-backs' first six selections.

Follow Arizona Diamondbacks On SI's Draft tracker for live updates on the 2026 Draft class as each selection is made.

Diamondbacks draft LJ Mercurius out of Oklahoma

Oklahoma Sooners LJ Mercurius (22) pitches against Kansas Jayhawks during the NCAA Lawrence Super Regional game at Hoglund Ballpark on June 6, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Mercurius was used in a hybrid role with the Sooners in his lone-Power 4 2026 season, after spending two years at UNLV. He pitched to a 4.43 ERA over the course of 22 appearances, 12 starts. He pitched a complete game and picked up four saves, as well.

Mercurius is not a flamethrower necessarily, as his fastball sits in the 92-94 MPH range. It does not, according to scouting reports, get a ton of horizontal movement, so location is a premium feature. His 60-grade changeup is his best weapon, alongside a 50-grade slider — all coming from a recently-raised arm slot.

At 6-foot-2, 175 pounds, it does seem like the Diamondbacks could potentially help him add some muscle and tick up his velocity. The 21-year-old has the chance to develop into a starting pitcher at the big league level, but that will depend on his command.

The development question is always a tough one for draft prospects, as they have to rely heavily on the organization's ability to help them grow. The Diamondbacks have had a difficult time posting consistently positive results in the realm of pitcher development, but they have not shied away from selecting pitchers with good raw stuff.

Mercurius is the third pitcher taken by the D-backs this Draft, joining high school right-hander Blake Bryant and former Missouri starter Josh McDevitt. Compared to those pitchers, Mercurius profiles as more of a finesse-type pitcher than a future flamethrower. It will be all about location for the former Oklahoma right-hander.