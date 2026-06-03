Diamondbacks Fall Painfully Shy of Wild Comeback vs Dodgers

The Arizona Diamondbacks put up a fight against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night, surging back from 4-0 and 6-2 respective deficits. For the final three innings the Diamondbacks had the tying run in scoring position. But it was not to be, as LA managed to hold on for a 6-5 win over Arizona.

The Diamondbacks certainly got their fair share of quality offense in the later innings, and right-hander Michael Soroka recovered from a rough beginning to his start for a solid six-inning performance. It just wasn't quite enough.

Michael Soroka recovers for solid start vs Dodgers

Jun 2, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Michael Soroka in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Soroka's outing began inauspiciously. He served up a two-run homer to Freddie Freeman in the first inning, then allowed Shohei Ohtani to hit a two-run triple in the second. It looked like Soroka was heading for blowout territory.

But as the 28-year-old has so frequently done this season, he managed to dial it in as the game progressed.

He held the Dodgers' potent lineup scoreless for the next four innings, muscling his way through six frames with four earned runs allowed on six hits and one walk. Freeman's homer was the first long ball surrendered by Arizona's righty since May 6.

That raised his ERA slightly, to 3.49 on the season. Though not a Quality Start officially, nor Soroka's best work this year, it was certainly an acceptable performance against a tough Dodger offense. He gave his team a chance to come away with the win.

And they might have, if not for a rough outing by righty Jonathan Loaisiga. Loaisiga gave up two in the seventh inning following Soroka's exit, which would ultimately provide LA the runs they needed to secure a thin victory. Kevin Ginkel and Juan Morillo threw scoreless eighth and ninth innings.

Diamondbacks offense solid, but not enough

Jun 1, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Nolan Arenado celebrates with teammates after hitting a solo home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the seventh inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Diamondbacks' offense got plenty of traffic off Dodger pitching Tuesday night. They worked 11 total base hits and six walks. Impressively, Arizona only struck out four times in nine innings, and forced nine LA pitchers to appear in the contest.

Corbin Carroll opened the scoring with his eighth homer of the season — a solo shot into the D-backs bullpen. Nolan Arenado stayed hot with a two-run double. Ryan Waldschmidt had a two-hit night.

Arizona scratched its way back into the game late, plating three in a big seventh inning. They had the tying run on second base with two outs in the ninth inning. But the Diamondbacks were unable to get the elusive tying run in. They'll face the toughest arm of the series next, with Shohei Ohtani on the mound Wednesday night.