Diamondbacks Finally Know When Corbin Burnes Will Make Official Return

The Arizona Diamondbacks have been awaiting the return of right-handed ace Corbin Burnes for longer than anticipated in the 2026 season. That waiting is finally about to pay off.

According to the newest report, Arizona does have an official return date for Burnes, and it could not come a moment too soon.

When Corbin Burnes will make his official return to Diamondbacks rotation

Arizona Diamondbacks' Corbin Burnes (39) pitches against the Washington Nationals at Chase Field in Phoenix on June 1, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Arizona Sports 98.7 insider John Gambadoro reported that he expects Burnes to make his official return to the Diamondbacks' rotation on Tuesday, September 8 against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City.

I expect Corbin Burnes to make his return to the Diamondbacks rotation on Tuesday in Kansas City. — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) September 4, 2026

It will be the first time Burnes has taken the mound at the major league level for Arizona since June 1 of the 2025 season. It was that fateful day that he exited early with a serious elbow injury that would ultimately require Tommy John surgery.

Burnes held an aggressive timeline for his initial return from that surgery this season, but a Teres Major strain in his shoulder pushed that timeline back to a significant degree. Instead of coming back around the time of the All-Star Break, which was his original plan, Burnes was forced to forfeit nearly two more months of his 2026 season.

Burnes has made just one official rehab appearance for the Triple-A Reno Aces. He pitched two clean innings on just 17 pitches — without a baserunner, whiff or strikeout — back on August 29. Since then, he returned to Arizona to pitch in a Bridge Camp game.

Burnes' velocity in that rehab start was in the low 90s. That is not out of the ordinary for a pitcher returning to full health, but it's worth noting the right-hander has sat in the mid-to-high-90s for the majority of his career on his trademark cutter — which is his primary fastball.

Whether or not the Diamondbacks get a strong version of Burnes remains to be seen. He is not likely to pitch deep into that Tuesday game, likely being cut off around four innings, barring an exceptionally efficient outset to his start.

But the Diamondbacks need three or four strong innings out of Burnes more than anything else. They've had to get creative with their pitching staff, even turning to a complex bullpen game to salvage the season series against the Phillies.

Arizona is awaiting the return of Zac Gallen and Ryne Nelson, as well. Gallen might be able to make his return in that same Royals series, while Nelson will most likely be a relief option once he comes back.

Regardless, it will be quite the sight to see Burnes back in a Diamondbacks uniform for the first time in well over a calendar year. He holds a 2.66 ERA in 11 starts for Arizona, and has four years remaining on his six-year, $210 million contract — should he choose not to opt out after this season.