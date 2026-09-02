D-backs Give New Injury Update on Gallen, Burnes, Soroka and More

The Arizona Diamondbacks are still eagerly awaiting the return of a handful of injured players, with less than a month's worth of games still left to play.

On Wednesday, ahead of their game three finale matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies at Chase Field, manager Torey Lovullo provided some updates on the injured contingent.

Here's what Lovullo had to say:

Zac Gallen to pitch at Salt River Fields Friday

Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Zac Gallen (23) pitches against the San Francisco Giants at Chase Field in Phoenix on July 1, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Right-hander Zac Gallen has been dealing with right elbow inflammation and has been on the 60-day injured list.

Lovullo said Gallen will appear at Salt River Fields on Friday in a simulated game, throwing four innings and 60 pitches in the process. Gallen may be an option to return around the time of Arizona's series with the Kansas City Royals on September 7-9 — likely one of the latter games of that set.

Gallen was not having a good season prior to his injury. His 6.34 ERA was the worst qualified ERA in baseball when he went down on the 15-day IL initially. It had been a continuation of poor numbers from 2025.

Michael Soroka to pitch opposite Zac Gallen

Aug 22, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Michael Soroka (34) walks off after throwing against the Cincinnati Reds in the third inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Anna Carrington-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Right-hander Michael Soroka has been dealing with arm inflammation, only two starts after spending nearly six weeks on the IL with a glute strain. After an excellent start to his 2026 season, Soroka has been shelved for the majority of the second half.

Lovullo said Soroka is expected to pitch in the very same sim game as Gallen, but for the opposing team. He, too, is expected to throw 60 pitches over four innings.

September 7 is the earliest he could be activated, which would also fall in that Royals series, though that timeline is not guaranteed.

Soroka has pitched to a high-level 3.40 ERA this season with eight wins.

Corbin Burnes to pitch Bridge Game Thursday

Arizona Diamondbacks' Corbin Burnes (39) pitches against the Washington Nationals at Chase Field in Phoenix on June 1, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Corbin Burnes will not be activated to pitch in Arizona's series against the Astros. He will pitch in a Bridge Game on Thursday, throwing three to four innings and around 50 pitches.

The Diamondbacks had considered bringing Burnes back in an extremely short capacity, but will opt to get more length — and, hopefully, more velocity — out of him when he does come back to the majors.

Burnes has not pitched since June 1 of 2025, when he suffered an elbow injury that required Tommy John surgery. He sat in the low 90s on his trademark cutter during his first rehab start on Saturday.

Ryne Nelson to get into rehab game

Jun 15, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Ryne Nelson reacts in the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ryne Nelson (elbow sprain) has been one of the slower timelines. Nelson threw a 21-pitch live batting practice session on Tuesday, and will head out to Class-A Visalia to make a rehab appearance on Saturday.

Lovullo was not sure if Nelson would serve as the starter in that game, but his ramp-up will not be enough to return to full starter's length when he does return. Nelson will most likely come back to the majors in a bullpen role.

"There's not gonna be enough time to build him up," Lovullo said. "We feel like he's gonna best suit us in the bullpen for right now.

Tommy Troy progressing through shoulder injury

Jul 8, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks center fielder Tommy Troy (9) hits a two-run home run during the seventh inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Outfielder Tommy Troy has been on the IL since July 15 with an AC joint sprain in his shoulder. He has been rehabbing in Triple-A Reno.

Lovullo did not have a substantial update on Troy, but said he is "continuing his progression between center field and second base in Reno."