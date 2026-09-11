D-backs Get Good News on Corbin Carroll Ahead of Big Series vs Rangers

The Arizona Diamondbacks return home to Chase Field to face the Texas Rangers Friday, September 11 for the first three games of a nine-game homestand. These are the final nine games of the regular season at Chase Field. The season concludes with a six-game road trip.

The Diamondbacks' Remaining Schedule

Diamondbacks and Padres remaining schedules | Jack Sommers

Despite a successful 4-2 road trip and a 78-69 record, the D-backs find themselves a half game behind the San Diego Padres in the NL Wild Card Chase. The D-backs are 5-5 in their last 10 games, and 12-8 in their last 20.

The Rangers have a 72-75 record, but remain in the American League playoff hunt. They're currently 3.0 games behind the Houston Astros in the AL West, but just 2.0 games behind the Cleveland Guardians for the final AL Wild Card Spot. Texas is also 5-5 in their last 10 games, and 10-10 in their last 20.

Corbin Carroll Gets Clean MRI, Expected to Return Friday

Sep 5, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks right fielder Corbin Carroll (7) on deck against the Houston Astros in the first inning at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As reported last night by Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro, there was nothing concerning discovered on Corbin Carroll's MRI on his lower back and he is expected to return to the lineup Friday night.

Carroll has been dealing with the back issue since April, and it locked up on him during a recent series against the Philadelphia Phillies.

He missed the last three games due to the issue, and has been slumping for most of the last two months. On June 22, Carroll was batting .284 with a .922 OPS. Over his last 69 games he's hit just .195 with a .669 OPS and 70 strikeouts.

The Diamondbacks need Carroll back and producing badly, as the team has been in a horrific offensive slump, scoring just 25 runs in their last 10 games, or 2.5 per game. Prior to this stretch, the D-backs' offense rated slightly above league average, but the recent slump has created deep concerns about the offense going forward.

Diamondbacks monthly batting numbers vs league average | Jack Sommers

Starting Pitching Matchups

As of this writing, the D-backs have not officially announced their rotation for this series. D-backs pitchers are presented under the assumption everyone stays on turn.

Friday, Sep 11: LHP MacKenzie Gore (8-10, 4.51) vs RHP Merrill Kelly (9-13, 5.06)

Gore has been a workhorse over the last three years, making 30 or more starts in each season. Gore went eight innings, allowing just one run to the D-backs on May 12. But he's been inconsistent this year, alternating good and bad starts. Most recently he went just three innings against the Rays on September 6, allowing five runs on seven hits.

Merrill Kelly threw a six-inning, three-run quality start in a 3-1 loss to the Astros September 4. Kelly's up-and-down season has been marked by the highest walk rate (10%) and lowest strikeout rate (15%) of his career. His home run rate (4.2%) is also a career worst.

Saturday, Sep 12: RHP Kumar Rocker (5-11, 4.61) vs RHP Brandon Pfaadt (7-2, 3.53)

Rocker has achieved career highs in starts (24) and innings pitched (135). He held the D-backs scoreless for five innings on May 13 in a Texas victory. Overall his results this year are very mediocre. The Rays got him for six runs, five earned, in five innings on September 4.

Brandon Pfaadt went 6.1 innings allowing three runs against the Astros September 5. The D-backs won that game 4-3 in 10 innings. Pfaadt's successful return to the majors has seen a few bumps in the road of late.

After posting a 1.09 ERA in his first eight starts back after a minor league stint, Pfaadt has allowed 14 runs in his last four starts, 24.2 innings (5.11 ERA). That's included five homers among his 25 hits allowed in this stretch.

Sunday, Sep 13: MST, Rangers TBA vs LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (15-5, 2.55 ERA)

The Rangers have not yet announced their Sunday starter.

Eduardo Rodriguez continues to defy his underlying peripherals to post terrific run prevention numbers almost every start. The first inning has been Rodriguez's biggest challenge this season, where he's posted a 6.21 ERA.

20 of his 53 runs allowed have come in the first inning. Most recently he gave up a run in the first inning, and then proceeded to throw five scoreless after that.