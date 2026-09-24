D-backs Hold On In Playoff Hunt With Another Massive Win vs Rockies

It was nearly a perfect night for the Arizona Diamondbacks, as they continue to climb uphill toward an improbable postseason appearance in 2026.

The Diamondbacks entered play on Wednesday four games back of the third and final Wild Card berth. The Philadelphia Phillies lost to the Milwaukee Brewers, the Chicago Cubs lost to the Miami Marlins and the San Diego Padres were staring down Dodgers ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto in Los Angeles.

With all those factors in play, Arizona did its part. They are now just three games back of the playoffs.

The Diamondbacks wrestled a 5-3 win away from the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, taking the first two of a series in which a sweep would provide them their best outlook heading into the final series of the year in San Diego.

Merrill Kelly holds Rockies at bay

Sep 16, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Merrill Kelly (29) throws in the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It has not been an easy season for veteran starter Merrill Kelly, who entered Wednesday's game with a 5.00 ERA. But his success at Coors Field continued.

After Kelly threw his first career complete game in Colorado back in May, his return to Coors Field Wednesday night was not quite as successful, but it was enough to secure him — and his team — a victory.

Despite some inconsistency in his command, Kelly tossed 5.1 innings of two-run baseball against the Rockies. He allowed just four hits and one walk, striking out two and pitching to contact for the majority of the game.

Still, manager Torey Lovullo opted to go with a quick hook. Kelly only threw 78 pitches before a one-out single prompted a turn to the Arizona bullpen.

The bullpen did its job, as it has nearly all year. Justin Martinez, Brandyn Garcia, Juan Morillo and Jonathan Loaisiga combined for 3.2 innings, allowing just one run in the form of a solo shot off Garcia in the eighth by Ezequiel Tovar. Loaisiga stranded the tying run for his second save.

Diamondbacks' big first inning leads to win

Sep 23, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks right fielder Corbin Carroll (7) reacts after his two run triple in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Diamondbacks have struggled to score first for a good portion of this season. That hasn't been an issue in this series.

Arizona plated four runs in the first inning off Rockies starter Mason Adams, capped off by Corbin Carroll's 17th triple of the year. Adams settled in after that, but a Tim Tawa solo homer added an insurance run off the Colorado bullpen in the eighth inning.

Gabriel Moreno had a 3-for-4 night, raising his season average to .310. He is just two points behind Phillies infielder Luis Arraez for the National League batting title lead.