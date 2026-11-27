Black Friday has become a busy day for general manager Mike Hazen and the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Not long after the news that the Diamondbacks had acquired catcher Henry Davis from the Pittsburgh Pirates surfaced, Arizona made another move.

According to insider Robert Murray, the Diamondbacks have agreed to a contract with Japanese right-handed starting pitcher Kona Takahashi.

Right-hander Kona Takahashi and the Arizona Diamondbacks are in agreement on a contract, according to sources familiar with the deal. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) November 27, 2026

Takahashi had a high-quality season in NPB last year. He pitched in Japan for nine seasons. According to Steve Gilbert of MLB.com, it's a one-year deal. John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 later added it would be worth $3 million.

Diamondbacks sign Kona Takahashi from NPB Lions

Takahashi, 29, put forward an extremely strong year for the Satama Seibu Lions during 2026. He appeared in 22 games and pitched to an excellent 2.54 ERA and 3.35 FIP over 138.1 innings.

Granted, NPB is a league that rewards pitching a bit more than offense, on average. But Takahashi has a deep arsenal, and has a four-seam fastball that can sit in the mid-90s, even climbing into the upper 90s on occasion.

It remains to be seen how he will adjust to MLB, but the Diamondbacks were certainly in dire need of more pitching depth, even after the recent acquisition of Red Sox starting pitcher Johan Oviedo.

It's a bit of a surprise to see the Diamondbacks take a flyer on a player from Japan. Despite often showing interest in NPB players, that has not been a market that has been quite productive for Hazen and Arizona's front office.

But Takahashi certainly has upside. He struck out 7.42 batters per nine innings last season, although he did issue just over three walks per nine. He limited the home run ball to a high degree, and was able to pick up ground balls at over a 58% clip, which was well above average.

Even if Takahashi does not crack Arizona's starting rotation, he is likely to be a worthwhile bullpen arm. With rookies like Mitch Bratt, Kohl Drake and Jose Cabrera — all of whom struggled in 2026 — as the only pitching depth available to the Diamondbacks, more external moves were needed.

Takahashi will be the first Japanese-born player to play for the Diamondbacks in the 2020s.

The rest of Arizona's rotation is as follows: Corbin Burnes, Eduardo Rodriguez, Merrill Kelly, Brandon Pfaadt, Ryne Nelson and potentially Oviedo. There are questions about each and every one of those arms, both in terms of performance and health.

Takahashi will help provide depth, but with a high level of upside.