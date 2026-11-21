On Friday, the Arizona Diamondbacks orchestrated a trade with the Boston Red Sox, acquiring right-handed starting pitcher Johan Oviedo in exchange for minor league left-hander Luke Dotson and a player to be named later or cash considerations.

At first glance, Oviedo's numbers and injury history might lead you to believe this trade provides little benefit to Arizona.

But there is significant upside in Oviedo's profile, if he is able to remain healthy.

Here's why:

Johan Oviedo trade provides low-risk upside for Diamondbacks

Mar 2, 2026; Dunedin, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Johan Oviedo (29) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at TD Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oviedo, 28, has a career ERA of 4.29. The issue, more so than the raw results, has been the fact that he's only managed to appear in 10 games since 2023. Multiple significant injuries, including a lat strain and an elbow injury that required Tommy John surgery, have severely limited his output.

When healthy, Oviedo's results haven't been overly special. His xERA (4.69), FIP (4.67) and xFIP (4.89) all sit higher than his raw run prevention. That doesn't mean he doesn't have upside, however, and a chance in a new organization could benefit him.

In his only full season of starting — 2023 — Oviedo produced a 4.31 ERA over 32 starts for the Pittsburgh Pirates. He struck out 158 batters over 177.2 innings, but held a relatively high walk rate of 10.6%. He did, however, limit the long ball, with less than a full home run given up per nine innings.

His arsenal offers the most promise, however — again, provided he is able to remain on the field. Oviedo's four-seam fastball has been known to average around 96 MPH, climbing up as high as 98.

But the main event is his breaking ball combo. His high-80s slider and slow curve combined for a 98th-percentile +16 Run Value.

For the Diamondbacks, who have shifted towards more of a velocity-driven approach in recent seasons, a healthy Oviedo has the type of arsenal needed to provide high-quality innings. If he can limit the walks and stay in the zone, he's capable of being both a strikeout arm and a ground ball pitcher.

According to Arizona Sports 98.7's John Gambadoro, Oviedo will be in the mix to earn a rotation slot in 2027.

Arizona's rotation is somewhat thin as is; questions remain about Corbin Burnes' health, Merrill Kelly's effectiveness as a whole and Brandon Pfaadt's ability to put together back-to-back good years.

At worst, Oviedo will be a rotational depth option the Diamondbacks sorely needed. For a High-A reliever in Dotson who was unlikely to contribute at a major league level any time in the near future, taking a gamble on an arm like Oviedo has little downside, even if he does not pay dividends in the desert.