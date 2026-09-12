Diamondbacks' Justin Martinez Throws Historic Immaculate Inning

Justin Martinez is looking like his old self again. He might look even better.

On Friday night, Martinez entered the game in the sixth inning with a 4-1 Diamondbacks lead over the Texas Rangers at Chase Field. When he landed his first pitch — a sinker — for a confident called strike at 101 MPH to the first batter he faced, it felt like a good outing was on its way.

It was more than good.

That pitch was the first of just nine thrown by Martinez. Every one landed for a strike, whether by way of a called strike, foul ball or whiff. He retired Wyatt Langford, Evan Carter and Jake Burger, the Rangers' 5-6-7 hitters, all by way of a swinging strikeout.

That added up to an immaculate inning — the second such inning thrown by a Diamondbacks pitcher in the 2026 season. Michael Soroka completed the first back on March 30.

It was only the fifth such time a Diamondbacks pitcher has done so in franchise history, and it marked first time it has ever been done twice in an Arizona season. Martinez etches his name into the franchise history books.

Undeniably the best Justin Martinez's stuff has looked this season.



It's the second immaculate inning of the season for the Diamondbacks. Michael Soroka threw the first back on March 30 in his Arizona debut. pic.twitter.com/YYAAGPzO62 — Alex D’Agostino (@AlexDagAZ) September 12, 2026

Diamondbacks' Justin Martinez throws immaculate inning

Martinez's outing Friday night was only his eighth appearance since returning from Tommy John surgery, after he was forced to miss a hefty chunk of 2025 and over half of the 2026 season.

His stuff has looked as strong as ever. The command has, expectedly, taken some time to dial back in.

But it looked as if Martinez had complete control of his arsenal, throwing five four-seam fastballs, one sinker and three splitters. On six opposing swings, he picked up five whiffs. He topped out at 102.6 MPH and averaged 101.5 on his four-seam.

The Diamondbacks, coming in to the 2026 season, had not had an immaculate inning in 13 seasons. They now have two this year.

August 18, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Justin Martinez (63) pitches against the Boston Red Sox during the eighth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But it goes beyond the statistical impact and historical records. if Martinez is returning to his elite high-leverage form, the Diamondbacks' bullpen — which has already been a surprising team strength — may be unlocking one of its top weapons as the playoff chase gets hotter.

Having Martinez look like his former self again, but with an extremely small workload this season, it might act as if the Diamondbacks acquired a high-leverage reliever down the stretch.

Martinez has given up two runs this season, though neither are earned. He has pitched just 7.2 innings, and although he has walked five batters in that span, he's also allowed only two base hits and has struck out eight opposing hitters.

The Diamondbacks' flamethrower is dialing it up at the perfect time.