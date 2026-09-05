How to Watch Diamondbacks vs Astros Game 2: Pfaadt vs Pecko

The Arizona Diamondbacks, after losing game one of their three-game series with the Houston Astros on Friday night, will be back in action at Daikin Park on Saturday, with a slightly-early 4:15 p.m. first pitch scheduled.

The Diamondbacks are in the heat of a playoff race, and though the Astros do not pose a threat to their National League Wild Card hopes entirely, each game remaining in the last few weeks of the 2026 season begins to carry more potential postseason weight. Arizona trails the San Diego Padres by half a game for the final NL Wild Card.

The Astros are in a chase for their division, as a weak American League West is theirs for the taking, should they continue on this path. Houston is three games up on the Texas Rangers for first place in that division.

Saturday's game may not be as accessible for viewing as any standard contest, however. Here's how you can tune in to the game two action between these two playoff contenders.

How to watch Diamondbacks and Astros game two

Aug 31, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) bats during the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Saturday afternoon's game will not be available by standard viewing options. This will be a national exclusive broadcast, which may require a subscription or cable TV service in order to view.

This game will be broadcast exclusively by FOX, which means fans will have to tune in to FOX's national channel via their cable or live TV streaming service. Prospective viewers may also utilize FOX One — FOX's own streaming service — to access this particular broadcast.

As such, the game will not be shown on D-backs.TV or Space City Home Network as is standard for these two teams.

If the national broadcast is not accessible, fans can still tune in to radio broadcasts.

For Diamondbacks fans, the game will be carried as usual by Arizona Sports 98.7 FM (English language) or by La Campesina 101.9 FM and 860 AM (Spanish language). Astros fans can tune in to KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2 and KLTN-TUDN 102.9 FM.

Brandon Pfaadt vs Ethan Pecko

Aug 30, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; Houston Astros starting pitcher Ethan Pecko (70) pitches in the first inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brandon Pfaadt has been one of Arizona's most reliable arms since returning from his short Triple-A option. He has a 3.49 ERA on the season, posting a 2.54 ERA in the month of August.

Pfaadt has delivered a Quality Start in six of his last eight outings. He went six innings or deeper in all but one of his August starts.

Ethan Pecko, a rookie, has only made three starts for Houston. He has a 6.23 ERA, but had a solid five-inning, three-run performance against the New York Mets on August 30 to secure his first major league win.