D-backs Set Lineup for Game 2 vs Rays: Jose Cabrera Makes 2nd Start

The Arizona Diamondbacks are coming off another tough loss, dropping the opener of a three-game series with the Tampa Bay Rays by a score of 6-1 on Friday.

On Saturday, with a 3:10 p.m. (Arizona time) first pitch scheduled, Arizona will hope to even the series, behind electric rookie right-hander Jose Cabrera, who just made his successful MLB debut on Father's Day.

Let's take a look at Arizona's lineup for their game 2 matchup with the Rays first:

Diamondbacks announce lineup vs Rays

Jun 19, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of the jersey of Arizona Diamondbacks designated hitter LuJames Groover (16) against the Minnesota Twins at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Here's the Diamondbacks' lineup for game two in Tampa:

2B Ketel Marte SS Geraldo Perdomo RF Corbin Carroll C Gabriel Moreno DH Adrian Del Castillo 3B Nolan Arenado LF Max Kepler 1B LuJames Groover CF Tommy Troy

The Diamondbacks will face a right-handed opener in Rays reliever Cole Sulser. Exactly who will follow is unknown, as it is expected to be a bullpen game.

Still, it's notable that first baseman Pavin Smith is not in this lineup Saturday. Smith is struggling, hitting just .154, but has been an automatic starter for any matchups with right-handed pitchers.

As evidenced by Adrian Del Castillo in the DH slot and newly-activated Max Kepler taking Saturday's start in left field away from Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Arizona is anticipating needing left-handed-hitting production. But instead of Smith at first base, it will be rookie LuJames Groover. Groover is hitting to just a .588 OPS, but crushed his first major league home run in his most recent start.

After another poor situational performance on Friday, going 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position, the Diamondbacks are in need of a solid offensive night. That has been the case far too often this season, however.

Jose Cabrera gets second major league start

Jun 21, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Jose Cabrera reacts as he walks off the field after being pulled from the game in the sixth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

With the recent injuries to both Michael Soroka and Ryne Nelson, the Diamondbacks have had to scramble in constructing a new rotation. Rookie Jose Cabrera was the first fill-in, and he looked quite strong in his debut.

Cabrera threw five scoreless innings on Sunday, allowing three base hits and no walks. He picked up his first three major league strikeouts, and displayed a confident, electric personality on the mound.

The 24-year-old right-hander has been a fast riser in the D-backs' system; he threw to a 3.60 ERA in Double-A before earning a promotion to Reno. In three starts for the Aces, Cabrera allowed seven runs over 16 innings. That adds up to a 3.94 ERA that is a significantly above-average figure in the offense-heavy PCL.

Whether or not Cabrera is a long-term solution in the rotation, Arizona certainly will hope to see a similar outing to his first. For the time being, they'll need Cabrera, with Brandon Pfaadt expected to fill the second hole in the rotation in the coming days.