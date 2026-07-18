Why Tyler Locklear Isn't in the Diamondbacks' Lineup vs Cardinals

Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Tyler Locklear was officially recalled from Triple-A Reno on Friday afternoon, but he won't be in the starting lineup for Arizona's game one matchup against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Locklear is coming off a red-hot half-month in Reno, with a 1.459 OPS that blows away even the offense-heavy trends of the Pacific Coast League. But he won't start Friday. Here's why:

Why Tyler Locklear isn't starting against Cardinals

Sep 1, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks first base Tyler Locklear (28) in the second inning during the game between the Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Instead of Locklear, it will be Ildemaro Vargas at first base on Friday night. Manager Torey Lovullo said he wanted to ensure he had the best possible defender at first base for what might ultimately become an extremely crucial series with a National League opponent of similar record.

Here's Arizona's full lineup for Friday night:

2B Ketel Marte SS Geraldo Perdomo RF Corbin Carroll C Gabriel Moreno LF Max Kepler DH Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 3B Nolan Arenado 1B Ildemaro Vargas CF Tim Tawa

Lovullo said he was "a little bit" tempted to give Locklear the nod anyway, but ultimately opted to roll with Vargas.

"I just want to give him a chance to get grounded," Lovullo said. "He's been extremely hot and I want a quality defender over at first base in Vargas. These games tend to potentially be a little sloppy, and we've got to play good defense against the Cardinals.

"You can't give them extra baserunners. They're going to create a lot of uncertainty when they get on the bases. So I wanted balls to get picked up. I want plays to be made."

Certainly, Vargas has been a strong defender this season at first base. He's been worth an excellent +6 Defensive Runs Saved at first base this year. As an overall defender, he's been worth +3 Fielding Run Value and +2 Outs Above Average, as well. It's only the second season of Vargas' career in which he's gotten significant first base reps.

Locklear, on the other hand, was not a particularly strong defender in 2025, though it was certainly a smaller sample size. He posted -6 Defensive Runs Saved, -2 Fielding Run Value and -3 Outs Above Average in 256.1 innings at first base in 2025 prior to his injury.

The Diamondbacks have returned to their positive defensive identity, and may need to ease Locklear back in to first base reps. There's no denying the .313/.394/.502 slash and .896 OPS he's posted with the Reno Aces, but that bat might have to wait a game before getting into some major league action.