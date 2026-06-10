Diamondbacks' Tim Tawa Isn't Going Away Quietly

Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo's words to utilityman Tim Tawa, when Tawa was sent down to Triple-A Reno nine days ago were simple and encouraging:

"He's going to get on a little bit of a roll in Triple-A, and I told him, 'Go down there, do your job and we'll see you at some point very, very soon,'" Lovullo said.

Tawa has done exactly that since going down. More so than could have been imagined, in fact.

Diamondbacks' Tim Tawa wins PCL player of the week

May 8, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Tim Tawa against the New York Mets at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Tawa played his first game of the season for the Triple-A Reno Aces on June 2. His first game back, he hit two doubles, took a walk and scored two runs.

That continued in a major way going forward. He hit in the next four straight games, including an unbelievable 4-for-6 game on June 6, where he clubbed two double and a home run while picking up nine total bases on the night.

That culminated with a weekly award. Tawa was named the Pacific Coast League Player of the Week for posting a .476/.542/1.095 slash line, a 1.637 OPS, four total doubles and three home runs over the course of the past week's worth of games.

Dominance from Tim 😤



Tim Tawa has been named PCL Player of the Week by @milb! Tawa slashed .476/.542/1.095 with 10 hits, 7 XBH, 3 HR and 7RBI@dbacks | #Aceball pic.twitter.com/sHijB8oL0V — Reno Aces (@Aces) June 8, 2026

Tawa's hot streak didn't end when last week ended, either. He went 2-for-5 with two triples in Tuesday night's 6-4 Aces win, contributing four of Reno's six RBI and scoring once.

Granted, the PCL is home to one of the most offense-heavy environments in the minor leagues. Often do eye-popping numbers fall much closer to the line of average than elite. The point is, however, he's clearly taken Lovullo's words to heart.

The Diamondbacks have more than one logjam along their roster. And Tawa, who had been extremely limited in terms of playing time, was not seeing results at the plate. There was little room to get him at-bats, though he played sturdy defense at nearly every position on the diamond.

That makes for a valuable player overall, but a .519 OPS was not productive enough to prevent Tawa from being the casualty.

"Always a very tough move, sending somebody like that as just a quality baseball player, a quality human being and just accepting the role that I've asked of him," Lovullo said at the time of Tawa's option.

"Even though he wants to play more and he wasn't, he wasn't complaining about it, he was doing all that he could day by day to make a difference."

Is the 27-year-old utilityman in line for a recall simply due to a hot week? Not necessarily. But as rosters fluctuate, a player of Tawa's nature is valuable to organizations, regardless of what fans may think of his batting stats. Arizona may very well need Tawa's services again this season, and perhaps the Triple-A surge can help spur on some higher production.