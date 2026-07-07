D-backs' Farm Makes Big Jump in New Ranking, With 1 Familiar Weakness

The Arizona Diamondbacks' farm system isn't loaded with the same level of high-impact talent as it once was, back in the days of Corbin Carroll and others. But it did just make a sizable leap, according to the latest evaluation.

Baseball America recently updated their overall farm system rankings for the midway point of the 2026 season, and their assessment of the Diamondbacks' system was a more favorable one than their pre-season list.

Coming into the year at 25th out of 30 systems, the Diamondbacks have made a significant jump, moving all the way up to No. 13 among all farm systems, but with a very familiar strength — and weakness.

Diamondbacks' farm strength

Arizona Diamondbacks batter Tommy Troy (9) takes off for first base against the San Francisco Giants on June 29, 2026 at Chase Field in Phoenix. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Diamondbacks have had a development system well-equipped to turning hitters into potential major league players. That trend has certainly continued into 2026, to perhaps an even stronger degree than in the recent past.

"The D-backs’ system looks significantly better now than it did six months ago," Baseball America's evaluation reads. "Ryan Waldschmidt, Tommy Troy and LuJames Groover have all reached the majors, while Demetrio Crisantes has reclaimed his Top 100 Prospect status now that he’s healthy."

Waldschmidt did not remain in the major leagues long enough to lose his prospect status, but he's hitting .293/.405/.505 for Reno this season. Even in the hitter-friendly PCL, that's worth a 121 wRC+ (21% above average).

Troy, meanwhile, has been a solid-enough major league bat. He's got less-than-stunning .635 OPS, but has shown enough in terms of raw tools and athleticism to be a potential future contributor.

Crisantes has caught fire, and has a 1.005 OPS (including a historic cycle) in 26 Double-A games. Groover was just sent back to the minor leagues after inconsistent major league playing time, but he has a .322 Triple-A batting average.

There's also Kayson Cunningham, who was just selected to the All-Star Futures Game. The 20-year-old Cunningham is still adjusting to High-A, but had a stunning .381 average and .471 OBP in Visalia before his promotion.

Diamondbacks' biggest farm weakness

Arizona Diamondbacks pitching prospect David Hagaman at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale, Arizona. | Jack Sommers.

This has been said before, but it's still true despite a recent influx of talent. The Diamondbacks' pitching development, though marginally improving, has not been up to standard for some time.

"The D-backs’ best pitching prospects have been OK this year, but no one has really broken out. David Hagaman, Wellington Aracena and Ashton Izzi have all fit that description, while Patrick Forbes has barely pitched," Baseball America writes.

Hagaman has certainly been an arm to watch this year. He holds a 3.19 ERA in the pitcher-friendly Northwest League with the Hillsboro Hops. Aracena has a 4.42, but can reach triple digits on his fastball. Izzi's 4.40 ERA is worth a lot more in Amarillo than it would be in many other environments.

But there hasn't been a great deal to see from the D-backs' 2025 Draft class just yet, outside of Brian Curley's 3.90 Hillsboro ERA. Arizona went pitching-heavy in last season's Draft, knowing that was a weakness. There is still plenty of time for returns on that investment, and it would not be a shock to