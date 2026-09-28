How Diamondbacks Players Really Feel About Manager Torey Lovullo

Torey Lovullo may or may not be managing the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2027 and beyond. His job status will be one of the more important questions to answer in the early days of the offseason.

Lovullo's contract is expiring. The general thought was he needed to make the playoffs to earn a new deal, but that may not be the case, according to team president and CEO Derrick Hall.

Lovullo himself, following Arizona's elimination from playoff contention, said he has some of his own thinking to do. Multiple times, he said he wants "to be wanted," though he clarified he does not feel unwanted.

It remains to be seen if the front office does want Lovullo back, or if he will agree to come back if offered the chance. Lovullo did say he would like to remain in Arizona if it worked out.

Players, obviously, are not the ones making those decisions. But Lovullo does have a reputation for being a players' manager. How they respond to their manager is important.

Polling the Diamondbacks' players on their opinion of Lovullo, this is what they had to say:

Diamondbacks players on Torey Lovullo's job as manager

Sep 20, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo (17) during the first inning during the game between against the New York Yankees at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I've really enjoyed playing for him," said star outfielder Corbin Carroll. "I think he does a good job and I'd be happy to see him back."

Utilityman Tim Tawa said Lovullo was "welcoming" when he was called up in the 2025 season, and that the manager "treated me exactly how a player wants to be treated."

"I definitely appreciate him for that and everything he did this year," Tawa said. "He's been nothing but kind and open with me. I think that he did a really good job this year, just keeping us together and keeping the locker room in a good spot. "

Certainly, Lovullo had plenty to navigate. Beyond the day-to-day adversity already in the job description, he had to deal with a strange few weeks of drama surrounding Ketel Marte.

"I think Torey's great," said third baseman Nolan Arenado. "I think he had some tough days he had to deal with this year, and I thought he did a great job with it."

"At the end of the day, it's always on the players. ... When we have a chance to take care of business, that doesn't necessarily fall on the coaches."

Ace right-hander Corbin Burnes has only been in the organization for two seasons, and he's only been healthy for 14 starts. He had this to say about Lovullo:

"He's been great. He's definitely in there pulling for us every day to go out and play our butts off and these guys in here play their butts off for him."

"What he did for this organization ever since he's been here has been nothing but positive things, so... if he does move on to go somewhere else then I think he holds a special place here, but hopefully he's back," Burnes said. "He's been nothing but good to me."

Catcher Gabriel Moreno, who won the National League batting title in large part due to maintaining mostly-good health, praised Lovullo's handling of his playing time.

"He did a really good job," Moreno said, without a translator. "We had really good conversations during this year to handle how many games I'm going to play. I think he did a really good job with me."

When asked if he thought the clubhouse would like to have Lovullo back, Moreno answered in the affirmative.

"Yeah, Torey's our skipper. I've been here since four years ago and he's been basically my first manager here in a full season. I think he helped me a lot to develop my career."

Sep 6, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo (17) motions for a pitching change during the seventh inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Of course, one of the areas where Lovulllo — like 29 other major league managers — comes under the heaviest fire from fans is his handling of Arizona's plus bullpen.

The Diamondbacks had one of the best relief groups in recent franchise history, and likely the best in Lovullo's 10-year tenure as manager. But sometimes, Lovullo's moves didn't work out.

Reliever Brandyn Garcia, who was a strong part of said unit, thinks Lovullo handled Arizona's bullpen admirably. Garcia posted a 1.93 ERA with 60 strikeouts in 51.1 innings, taking over a high-leverage and occasional closer role.

"I think Torey's amazing. I think he runs the bullpen well. That's how I feel about it," Garcia said. "He put me in very good situations this year, so I really enjoy Torey as a manager."

It's clear Lovullo's players respond to him. Simultaneously, baseball is a result-focused sport. Missing the postseason in three straight seasons would not be a poor justification for parting ways, though the online criticism of Lovullo does not necessarily match the way front offices or owners might evaluate a manager.

There will likely be interest in Lovullo from other clubs should he move on. Only time will tell.