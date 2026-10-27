Diamondbacks Re-Sign Veteran to Bolster Catcher Depth

The Arizona Diamondbacks will maintain some of their organizational catcher depth, in a relatively unsurprising recent move.

According to the transaction log on his individual MLB player page, the Diamondbacks have made the decision to re-sign veteran backstop Aramis Garcia, once again on another minor league contract.

Garcia will return for his third season in Arizona's organization and has been assigned to Triple-A Reno.

Here's what the move means for Arizona going into the heart of the offseason and ahead of any potential looming lockout prior to the 2027 regular season:

What it means: Diamondbacks re-sign Aramis Garcia

Jun 11, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Aramis Garcia (35) gets a new earpiece in the fourth inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Garcia is not much of a true offensive boost, nor is he expected to get a bulk share of any major league playing time.

For his lengthy journeyman career, Garcia has hit .205/.240/.320 for a .560 OPS over parts of seven seasons in the majors. He hit his first career MLB home run with the Diamondbacks in the 2026 campaign, during which he appeared in just eight games and hit 3-for-19.

Garcia has spent most of his career in the minors, including back-to-back recent seasons with the Diamondbacks' Triple-A club. He produced a .791 OPS with six homers in just 38 games for the Aces in 2026, spending a chunk of the regular season on the minor league 7-day IL.

With all of that in mind, this move is not one that is meant to truly shake up Arizona's roster at any level. Garcia has been the fourth catcher on the D-backs' depth chart in both 2025 and 2026.

But as all major league clubs have learned at some point, catcher depth will almost always be tested beyond the first two backstops on that depth chart.

Garcia has appeared in the majors in both of his D-backs season seasons despite Arizona going with Gabriel Moreno, James McCann and occasionally Adrian Del Castillo behind home plate.

Obviously, Moreno is the star of the group, following his breakout 2026 and NL batting title. But Moreno also played in a career-most 130 games last season. He's been on and off the IL very frequently in his young major league career.

McCann is a free agent, and may or may not return to Arizona. It would make sense for the D-backs to bring him back, as well, considering his veteran leadership and game-calling, as well as his quality bat. McCann hit .282 in 2026 for a .766 OPS.

Garcia's return should not put Arizona out of the running to retain McCann. It should not affect that endeavor in any capacity.

Del Castillo has not been productive offensively or defensively, but is under club control and likely to get at least a handful of MLB plate appearances this year.

The only thing Garcia's re-signing truly does for the D-backs is offer them some minor league depth and a potential emergency catcher. That's a role he has filled well for Reno and Arizona despite any lack of statistical production, and he'll do it again in 2027 — however that season may look.