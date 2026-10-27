The World Series could possibly end as soon as Tuesday, October 27 with the Milwaukee Brewers holding a commanding 3-0 lead over the Tampa Bay Rays. The day after the World Series ends kicks off the MLB Hot Stove season.

The Arizona Diamondbacks are entering a critical offseason, having just extended manager Torey Lovullo through 2028, putting him in sync with General Manager Mike Hazen's contract.

How the D-backs navigate this offseason and the roster they put together will have a tremendous impact on the stability of the organization through 2027 and beyond. Below we take a look at the key dates and decisions that the D-backs must make.

At the same time the seemingly inevitable lockout of the players by MLB on December 1 looms large over the sport. Prior to December 1, it's business as usual. However, once the lockout does start, everything is frozen, including free agency, trades and much more.

Key Offseason Dates and Decisions for the Diamondbacks

Sep 27, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Michael Soroka (34) delivers during the second inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

First Day after the World Series Concludes

A) Players eligible for free agency are immediately removed from the 40-man roster. There is a 5-day quiet period during which players may only sign with their current club. The Diamondbacks have 10 players on the 40-man roster set to become free agents.

There are eight pitchers, including Zac Gallen, Michael Soroka, Jonathan Loaisiga, Taylor Clarke, Kevin Ginkel, Ryan Thompson, A.J. Puk, and Dennis Santana. Position players James McCann and Ildemaro Vargas are also free agents.

B) The trade market is open. Teams may make any trade starting the first day after the world series ends.

Five Days After the end of the World Series

A) The quiet period ends. Free agents may sign with any team.

B) Option decisions must be made.

i. The Diamondbacks and Michael Soroka have a mutual option for 2027 with a value of $10 million. The D-backs must "go first" and will likely seek to exercise their end of the mutual option, but Soroka will almost certainly decline his end and exercise free agency.

ii. Corbin Burnes has an op-out clause from the remaining four years, $140 million remaining on his contract. He is not expected to exercise that option.

iii. This is also the deadline for teams to extend a qualifying offer, which is expected to be worth approximately $23 million. The only potential candidate for that would be Soroka, but considering the D-backs are expected to reduce payroll, it's highly unlikely they would extend a QO to Soroka.

C) Non-free agents on the 60-day injured list must be reinstated to the 40-man roster. That includes pitchers Cristian Mena and Andrew Saalfrank, along with first baseman Tyler Locklear.

There are currently 44 players listed on the teams's 40-man roster page, including players on the 60-day IL. Once 10 free agents are removed and the three aforementioned players are reinstated, the 40-man roster would be at 37.

November 9-12: GM Meeting in Las Vegas

The GM meeting used to be a time for teams to dive into the trade market. Nowadays very few trades happen during the GM meetings. For Hazen they are typically used for feeling out conversations and gauge what teams are looking for and initial temperature readings.

Due to the impending lockout, that could change this year, as teams may have a sense of urgency to set as much as possible of their roster prior to December 1.

November 17: Rule 5 Draft Protection and QO Decision Due

Demetrio Crisantes at AFL Media Day, Scottsdale Stadium, September 30, 2026 | Jack Sommers

Minor league players eligible for the Rule 5 Draft must be added to the 40-man roster to protect them from that draft. The only certainty in this group of players for the D-backs is overall top-rated prospect Demetrio Crisantes, a second baseman currently playing in the Arizona Fall League.

Other names that could potentially be added include catcher Alberto Barriga, first baseman Manuel Pena, infielders Jansel Luis or Cristofer Torin. Pitchers Spencer Giesting, Ashton Izzi, Yu-Min Lin, Landon Sims, and Alfred Morillo are also Rule 5 eligible.

In the unlikely event that the D-backs offer Michael Soroka a QO, this is also the date he would need to decide whether or not to accept it.

MLB Owners Meeting, November 17-19

Oct 23, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; MLB commissioner Rob Manfred is interviewed before game one of the 2026 World Series between Tampa Bay Rays and Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The owners meeting is likely to be a true fulcrum point for MLB, as commissioner Rob Manfred attempts to make sure all his ducks are in a row heading into the Lockout and true negotiations with the MLBPA.

"We have an unprecedented level of unanimity among ownership that it is something that we need to do,” Manfred said recently.

If there are any cracks in the wall at all, that might start to become evident coming out of those meetings. Don't bank on it, however.

November 20: Non-Tender Deadline

Jul 5, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Pavin Smith reacts after hitting into an inning ending double play in the eighth against the Milwaukee Brewers at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is the date that players on the 40-man roster must be tendered a contract for the upcoming season. Failure to do so results in that player immediately becoming a free agent.

The highest profile non-tender candidate on the D-backs is first baseman Pavin Smith, who is arbitration-eligible. Smith is projected to make anywhere from $2.4-$2.6 million in arbitration.

December 1, 11:59 p.m.: CBA Expires

March 4, 2022: A security guard locks the gates near the main entrance at the Salt River Fields at Talking Stick in Scottsdale, AZ. Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred implemented the lockout over stalled labor negotiations with the Major League Baseball Players Association. Usp Mlb Lockout S Bbo Usa Az | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Everything stops on this date. No signings, including Japanese and Korean players who have been posted. No trades. No formal contact with players, even by trainers, medical staff, and coaches monitoring offseason workout plans.

Baseball's marquee event, the Winter Meetings, is scheduled for December 7-9. That will be canceled, as will the Rule 5 draft and the Draft Lottery drawing, both of which take place during these meetings.

The Deadline to exchange arbitration figures (January 8) and he start of the new international amateur free agent signing period (January 15) are subject to postponement.

Pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report the Week of February 8. The first spring D-backs spring training game is scheduled for March 19. Opening Day is March 25 versus the Padres at Petco Park.

It will all be on hold, pending a new CBA agreement.