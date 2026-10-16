Breaking Down Every Diamondbacks Free Agent: Who Stays, Who Goes?

The Arizona Diamondbacks are awaiting the end of the 2026 Postseason and the start of free agency before they can start to make any moves towards improving their roster.

Mike Hazen and his baseball operations group are going through preparations for an uncertain offseason due to an impending lockout. One certainty, however, is there are a large number of D-backs players set to become free agents the day after the World Series ends.

The Diamondbacks have no fewer than 10 probable free agents. Today we are breaking this out into two lists, Unlikely to Return, and Might Return. The lists below do not include players who were designated for assignment before the season ended such as Derek Law or Jesus Sanchez.

Note that teams have an exclusive five-day window in which they can sign their own free agents. After the fifth day following the World Series, free agents may then sign with any team.

5 Diamondbacks Free Agents Unlikely to Return

Diamondbacks Free Agents Unlikely to Return | Jack Sommers

The backdrop when considering these possibilities is the fact that ownership indicated they'll be reducing payroll, replacing some free agents with young, pre-arbitration players.

Zac Gallen's days as a Diamondback are certainly over. Brought back on a one year, $22 million deal, he had a disastrous season once again. He appeared in 22 games, and posted a 6.07 ERA. After a lengthy injured list stint for a sore elbow, he was relegated to a mop up role in the bullpen upon his September return.

Ryan Thompson had a subpar season for him, posting a 4.43 ERA in 40 innings. His last outing of the season came on August 4, after which he went on the injured list with a back injury. He was unable to return. The 35-year-old Thompson would like a fresh start with another organization to get his career back on track.

A.J. Puk never made it back from elbow surgery in 2026, suffering a shoulder injury during his rehab process. The oft-injured 32-year-old will still command at least a $3 million salary, and most likely sign with another team in 2027.

Kevin Ginkel made his MLB debut with Arizona in 2019, and was the longest-tenured continuous Diamondback on the 2026 team. Now 33, Ginkel is likely to get a multi-year deal with an average annual salary higher well above the $2.7 million he made in 2026.

The 33-year-old posted on his Instagram what read like a thank-you and goodbye letter.

Jonathan Loaisiga was good in 2026, in fact, probably too good. Posting a 2.42 ERA in 67 innings, Torey Lovullo leaned heavily on the 32-year-old from Nicaragua. He has set himself up for a multi-year deal with an average annual of anywhere from $5 to $8 million, pricing him out of a return to Arizona.

5 D-backs Free Agents who Might Return

D-backs Free Agents who Might Return | Jack Sommers

Michael Soroka might be the free agent for the Diamondbacks can't afford not to bring back. While a glute injury limited Soroka to 22 games and 116 innings, his 3.41 ERA is testament to the quality of those innings.

The cerebral and articulate Soroka expressed a clear desire to return, and the D-backs would love to bring him back. But balancing his age (29) and quality innings against his injury risk is a tricky proposition. His average annual will likely range anywhere from $15 to $20 million over multiple years.

Taylor Clarke was a solid addition at a low price ($1.6 million) for the D-backs in 2026. Appearing in 71 games he threw 73 innings with a 2.96 ERA. His FIP was almost a run higher at 3.85, and he only struck out 45 batters. For that reason, he probably won't command a high dollar salary, and should stay within the D-backs' price range. The team is likely to try to bring him back.

James McCann had an excellent season at the plate in his age 36 season, batting .282 with a .766 OPS. More importantly, he provided solid backup work at catcher, allowing Torey Lovullo to keep Gabriel Moreno's bat in the lineup at DH.

Heading into his age-37 season, McCann's contract needs should not be beyond the D-backs reach, or much higher than the $2.8 million he made in 2026. His leadership and presence is certainly a needed component for a young team.

Ildemaro Vargas rode an April player of the month performance to his best full season in the majors. Playing all around the diamond, his defense was excellent, and he's a finalist for the utility player Gold Glove award. Another clubhouse favorite, expect the D-backs to bring him back.

Dennis Santana was picked up off waivers late in the season, and had moments with the D-backs that showed he can still get outs in MLB. The fact that he had a down season overall, however (5.56 ERA in 57 innings between Pittsburgh and Arizona), means that he should be a pitcher within their budget.

SUMMARY

Corbin Burnes was not included in the lists above as he is extremely unlikely to exercise his opt-out clause of his $35 million a year contract. He's still owed $140 million over the next four seasons.

There is also some question surrounding whether the D-backs will tender a contract to Pavin Smith, who is arbitration-eligible and set to make approximately $2.5 million. His down season may dictate a non-tender and free agency.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Max Kepler, Carlos Santana, and Derek Law have all left the organization already. Of the 10 players listed above, at least six or seven of them could be gone as well. The makeup of the 2027 Diamondbacks is going to look quite different.