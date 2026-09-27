D-backs Waste Playoff Opportunity in Bullpen Game Meltdown vs Padres

The Arizona Diamondbacks, fresh off an 11-4 win over the San Diego Padres on Friday night, entered play on Saturday with a prime opportunity to take hold of the third and final Wild Card berth, with just one regular season game left to play on Sunday.

Instead, Arizona walked away with a 10-7 loss, squandering the opportunity provided by a 12-1 Philadelphia loss in the process.

And so, the Diamondbacks' playoff-clinching scenarios are quite simple, coming down to game 162 on Sunday. Arizona must win and the Phillies must lose. Any other outcome will eliminate the Diamondbacks from playoff contention. Everything will be on the line.

Diamondbacks' bullpen game ends in meltdown

Sep 26, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Juan Morillo (62) throws a pitch during the fifth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Diamondbacks had originally intended to start right-hander Corbin Burnes on Saturday, until news broke that Burnes would be heading to the IL with shoulder inflammation.

That prompted a change of plans. Arizona has executed bullpen games well this season, and its bullpen has been a surprising strength all year.

But Saturday's attempt began on a shaky note and quickly devolved into blowout. Taylor Clarke, the official starter, gave up three hits and a run in the first inning, forcing the D-backs to turn to Jonathan Loaisiga with just two outs in the frame.

Loaisiga was charged for two runs of his own in two innings, though one was an inherited runner scored by Kevin Ginkel. Two runs came across in the third inning in part due to both Corbin Carroll and Tim Tawa misplaying a pair of fly balls — losing sight of them in the lights.

"I was happy with my jump off the bat — got to it real quick, and then just got in the lights, and it never came out," Carroll said. "Obviously, there's a couple balls like that every year, but just unfortunate that it's game 161."

Still, the Diamondbacks were able to keep pace offensively — until the fourth inning. Right-hander Jose Cabrera served up a three-run double to Manny Machado, then was later tagged for two more runs in the fifth.

Sep 5, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Jose Cabrera (53) walks from the outfield to the dugout before playing against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cabrera was a bit of a curious choice, given the fact that right-hander Ryne Nelson was available, according to manager Torey Lovullo. Nelson picked up one out on Friday before Zac Gallen closed out that game. Gallen was not available Saturday.

"I just felt like I wanted to see what Cabrera could do," Lovullo said.

"He's got extremely good stuff with real good upside, and he just couldn't locate the baseball. And when you mislocate some balls, or your stuff shortens because you might not be releasing the ball exactly the way you want to because you are over-amped, you make mistakes, and they get hit for three-run home runs."

Dennis Santana allowed the Padres to tack on two more in the sixth, putting the game, essentially, out of reach.

Arizona did furiously attempt a comeback in the ninth, despite facing Padres closer Mason Miller. The D-backs got three runs off Miller, but ultimately fell short.

Gabriel Moreno was pinch-hit for with the bases loaded due to a resurfacing of his hamstring issue, but Lovullo said Moreno received treatment after his removal and will DH on Sunday.

And so, Arizona will go into Sunday in a true must-win scenario. They will not control their own destiny, but they cannot advance to the postseason without winning game 162.

All hands on deck.