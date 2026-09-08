Diamondbacks Set Lineup for Game 2 vs Royals: Corbin Burnes Returns

The Arizona Diamondbacks are in prime position to win another series on Tuesday night, staring down the Kansas City Royals after earning a hard-fought bullpen game victory in extra innings on Monday afternoon.

Tuesday's game will come with a highly-anticipated return debut. Right-handed ace starting pitcher Corbin Burnes was activated from the 60-day IL earlier Tuesday and will make his first start for the Diamondbacks since June 1 of 2025.

The Diamondbacks are in the thick of the National League playoff race and currently occupy the third and final Wild Card berth. With the San Diego Padres hot on Arizona's heels, the D-backs will look to gain as much ground as possible in the coming days.

Let's take a look at Tuesday night's lineup, with a 4:40 p.m. (Arizona time) schedued first pitch.

Diamondbacks reveal lineup for game two vs Royals

Aug 28, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks left fielder Lars Nootbaar (21) reacts after hitting a solo home run during the first inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here's the Diamondbacks' batting order for Tuesday night:

DH Lars Nootbaar 2B Ketel Marte C Gabriel Moreno SS Geraldo Perdomo RF Corbin Carroll 3B Nolan Arenado CF Tommy Troy 1B Tim Tawa LF Ryan Waldschmidt

Geraldo Perdomo remains in the lineup after he exited two games prior following a scary blow to his head from a 93 MPH Ketel Marte single. Thankfully, Perdomo did not ever enter concussion protocol, and returned to the lineup Monday. He appears to be in good health.

Corbin Carroll, meanwhile, remains in the fifth spot of the order, after the Diamondbacks opted to move him down from the top three spots during a lengthy slump. Since his re-positioning, Carroll has hit 3-for-11 with two doubles and a run scored.

Recently-activated rookie Tommy Troy will get the start in center field, with fellow rookie Ryan Waldschmidt in left.

But all eyes will be on the pitcher who's set to take the mound for the Diamondbacks.

Corbin Burnes makes 2026 debut

Arizona Diamondbacks' Corbin Burnes (39) pitches against the Washington Nationals at Chase Field in Phoenix on June 1, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It's been a lengthy waiting period for the Diamondbacks' injured ace after he underwent Tommy John surgery in 2025. He's made just 11 starts and posted a 2.66 ERA in the first two years of his six-year deal with Arizona.

Burnes will be likely limited to around four innings and 60-65 pitches on Tuesday.

Veteran right-hander Michael Wacha will get the start for Kansas City. He's been very effective this year, with a 3.36 ERA over 176.2 innings. He does, however, have a career 5.06 ERA against Arizona. The D-backs got to him for four runs in four innings in July of 2025.