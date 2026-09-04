Diamondbacks Activate Rookie Outfielder in New Roster Move
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The Arizona Diamondbacks have made a roster move ahead of their series against the Houston Astros, bringing back one player from the inuured list and Designating for Assignment another.
Tommy Troy Returns from Injured List
The Arizona Diamondbacks made the following roster moves. The D-backs’ active roster is at 28 and the 40-man roster is at 39.
Reinstated from the 10-day injured list: OF Tommy Troy (sprained right AC joint; retro to July 12)
Designated for assignment: OF Jorge Barrosa
Tommy Troy made his rookie debut with the club on May 24 of this year. In 39 games, 134 plate appearances he hit .223/.299/.364, with four homers, nine RBI, and 22 runs scored.
The 24-year old was drafted as a shortstop in the first round of the 2023 draft, 12th pick overall. He's played mostly second base in his minor league career. He split time between the outfield and the infield at Triple-A Reno in 2026 before his callup however, and played outfield exclusively in the MLB this year.
Troy injured his shoulder while making an outstanding play. During his rehab stint in Reno over the last two weeks he's split time evenly between second base and outfield, and presumably gives additional coverage both on the infield dirt and the outfield grass.
Ketel Marte is still recovering from a knee injury and is splitting time between DH and second base. Ildemaro Vargas has been getting the second base starts in Marte's absence, but the switch hitter struggles versus right-hand pitching.
Jorge Barrosa was signed as a teenager in 2017 out of Venezuela, and has never been with any other organizations. He's played sparingly for the Diamondbacks in parts of the past three seasons. This year he's appeared in 97 games, and gotten 157 plate appearances, batting .201 with a .628 OPS.
Barrosa is a defensive specialist, and has been worth +4 defensive runs saved in limited innings. He's a switch hitter with speed, but the bat has never come around and his role has been increasingly diminished in recent weeks.
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Jack Sommers is a credentialed beat writer for Arizona Diamondbacks ON SI. He's also the co-host of the Snakes Territory Podcast and Youtube channel. Formerly a baseball operations department analyst for the D-backs, Jack also covered the team for MLB.com, The Associated Press, and SB Nation. Follow Jack on Twitter @shoewizard59Follow shoewizard59