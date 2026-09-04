Diamondbacks Activate Rookie Outfielder in New Roster Move

The Arizona Diamondbacks have made a roster move ahead of their series against the Houston Astros, bringing back one player from the inuured list and Designating for Assignment another.

Tommy Troy Returns from Injured List

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the following roster moves. The D-backs’ active roster is at 28 and the 40-man roster is at 39.

Reinstated from the 10-day injured list: OF Tommy Troy (sprained right AC joint; retro to July 12)

Designated for assignment: OF Jorge Barrosa

Arizona Diamondbacks batter Tommy Troy (9) takes off for first base against the San Francisco Giants on June 29, 2026 at Chase Field in Phoenix. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tommy Troy made his rookie debut with the club on May 24 of this year. In 39 games, 134 plate appearances he hit .223/.299/.364, with four homers, nine RBI, and 22 runs scored.

The 24-year old was drafted as a shortstop in the first round of the 2023 draft, 12th pick overall. He's played mostly second base in his minor league career. He split time between the outfield and the infield at Triple-A Reno in 2026 before his callup however, and played outfield exclusively in the MLB this year.

Troy injured his shoulder while making an outstanding play. During his rehab stint in Reno over the last two weeks he's split time evenly between second base and outfield, and presumably gives additional coverage both on the infield dirt and the outfield grass.

Ketel Marte is still recovering from a knee injury and is splitting time between DH and second base. Ildemaro Vargas has been getting the second base starts in Marte's absence, but the switch hitter struggles versus right-hand pitching.

Jul 28, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks center fielder Jorge Barrosa (1) makes a catch for an out against Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Jake Mangum (not pictured) during the tenth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jorge Barrosa was signed as a teenager in 2017 out of Venezuela, and has never been with any other organizations. He's played sparingly for the Diamondbacks in parts of the past three seasons. This year he's appeared in 97 games, and gotten 157 plate appearances, batting .201 with a .628 OPS.

Barrosa is a defensive specialist, and has been worth +4 defensive runs saved in limited innings. He's a switch hitter with speed, but the bat has never come around and his role has been increasingly diminished in recent weeks.