The Arizona Diamondbacks are up against it this weekend, facing a tough Milwaukee Brewers club. The D-backs have struggled on offense, with many of the veterans they were counting on failing to live up to past performance.

At the same time some of the younger players and rookies they've pressed into action have had issues adjusting to major league stuff.

Pavin Smith Continues to Struggle While LuJames Groover Sits

Jun 15, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks designated hitter Pavin Smith against the Los Angeles Angels at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This dynamic has created some difficult decisions for Lovullo when it comes time to make the lineup. Nowhere has that issue been more acute than at first base and DH. Pavin Smith has collapsed to a .152 batting average with a .452 OPS over 77 PA in an injury interrupted 2026.

Right-handed LuJames Groover has been marginally better, batting .172 with a .552 OPS in his first 52 MLB plate appearance. But Groover had begun showing signs of emerging, with a couple of doubles and his first career homer on June 24. He wasn't in the lineup the next day with a righty starting, however (a game that was rained out).

That was followed a string of right-handed pitchers, resulting in Groover starting only one game since that homer. He's not had an at-bat since, going 0-for-3 on June 27 in Tampa.

On Friday night, the D-backs were getting ready to face the Brewers with left-handed Kyle Harrison on the mound for Milwaukee. Accordingly, Groover was in at DH and Smith was on the bench.

Following this game, the D-backs are scheduled to face nine straight right-handers before the All-Star break.

Lovullo Says it's Time to Play "King of the Court"

Lovullo was asked about the challenges of facing that many righties in a row, specifically the difficulty of rotating players in and out to keep them fresh.

"We've got to win some baseball games. That's what it comes down to. I'm not going to do anything to hurt the team's ability to go out and score runs. I'm going to put the best group out there. I've explained to you that now, for some guys, we've got to start to perform," Lovullo said.

Lovullo was talking about Smith when he said that. As reported by Alex D'Agostino, Lovullo previously said, "I’ll certainly put Pavin in my crosshairs, if I need to."

Speaking on Friday afternoon Lovullo went further: "It's kind of king of the court. You get a couple hits today, you play tomorrow. It's the space we're in in a couple places. So I'm going to find my way to help this team out by making the best lineup possible to score as many runs as possible."

Lovullo has said similar things in the past, but not always followed through. At the end of the day, the left/right matchup seems to almost always hold sway over these decisions.

Lovullo also spoke about the team's struggles vs right-hand pitchers. They have a 28-36 record when a right-hander is on the mound.

"So what does that look like, whether it's a righty or lefty? I'm not sure. I think we struggle against righties. The league knows it. We're much better against lefties. So it's not a surprise that they're lining up right-handed pitchers against us," Lovullo said.

Whether or not Lovullo makes the adjustment and gives Groover a few more reps, or goes back to any platooned player with a "couple of hits" for the next game, regardless of pitcher handedness remains to be seen. Old habits die hard.

Diamondbacks Health Updates

Jun 27, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll (7) swings at the bat during the sixth inning against Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Pablo Robles-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

C James McCann is nearing his return from a quad injury. He played for Triple-A Reno Thursday night, getting four at bats and seven innings. Lovullo said the veteran catcher would play again Saturday and Sunday and then be reevaluated.

RHP Paul Sewald was unavailable on Wednesday night due to a stomach issues. Lovullo said his closer "had a real good day yesterday and continued to feel even better, and today he's ready to go. He's 100 percent."

RF Corbin Carroll has been playing banged up. He appeared to tweak his shoulder Wednesday night, and also rolled his ankle coming out of the box on one grounder. He's in the lineup Friday, however.

"He plays super hard. You know, whether it's rolling the ankle, sliding hard into a base, running things down in the outfield, there's always a minimal concern that he's gonna come up a little achy. But he's doing fine," Lovullo said.