Diamondbacks Injured Catcher to Begin Rehab Assignment

The Arizona Diamondbacks are getting closer to seeing the return of one of their veteran players in the coming weeks.

According to a recent update from D-backs manager Torey Lovullo (via Alex Weiner of AZSports), veteran backup catcher James McCann is one step closer to a return to the field.

McCann, Lovullo said, is on his way to Reno to begin a rehab assignment with Arizona's Triple-A club. McCann has been on the 10-day injured list since May 19, after he exited a game early with what was later revealed to be a right quad strain.

Diamondbacks' James McCann to begin rehab assignment

Torey Lovullo said James McCann is on his way to join Triple-A Reno for a rehab assignment.



Michael Soroka’s bullpen session went well.



Meanwhile, the Giants just placed Matt Chapman on the IL (abdominal strain) and recalled Christian Koss. pic.twitter.com/FDwQf9yuR9 — Alex Weiner (@alexjweiner) July 1, 2026

McCann, 36, was a bit of a revelation for the Diamondbacks' pitching staff in the 2025 season.

He was plucked off the Braves' Triple-A club as a depth signing, pointed out by former Orioles teammate Corbin Burnes at the time.

McCann certainly hit to a better slash line than recent seasons during 2025, with a .260/.324/.431 slash and a .755 OPS. His veteran presence was also notably valuable to a D-backs club that had struggled to pitch well all year.

Apr 21, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks catcher James McCann against the Chicago White Sox at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So far in the 2026 season, McCann had not quite produced to that same level. He had been hitting a mere .203 with a .471 OPS (and without hitting a single home run) when he went down with the quad injury.

The Diamondbacks have gotten by at the catcher position this season, with Gabriel Moreno and Adrian Del Castillo filling most of those reps. Moreno, however, has not quite been able to avoid his injury bug, so Arizona had to turn to journeyman backstop Aramis Garcia for a brief period.

Moreno is dealing with an ongoing hamstring issue, which is why he's been playing at a bit of a reduced speed — sanctioned by the medical staff and manager Torey Lovullo, of course.

May 10, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks catcher James McCann against the New York Mets at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With McCann's return looming, Del Castillo (who is hitting to a .571 OPS) might be the one sent out. Since McCann was never placed on the 60-day IL, Arizona won't have to clear a spot on the 40-man roster, and could simply option Del Castillo to Reno in order to get the 26-man roster spot needed for McCann's activation.

Regardless of whether or not McCann can pick it up offensively, he might be exactly what the D-backs need for their banged-up rotation. Notably, Zac Gallen (who has a 6.15 ERA this year) seemed to display better on-field results with McCann catching. Sometimes, a veteran game manager can provide a boost to a club.