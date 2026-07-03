It Sounds Like Pavin Smith Could Lose Playing Time Very Soon

It's no secret that Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman and DH Pavin Smith has not produced offensively this season. The frustration among the fan base is palpable — understandably so, to a certain, non-derogatory degree.

Smith is hitting a mere .152 this year. It's no longer a small sample size, nor an indication of poor health. Smith has taken 77 plate appearances, and is over a month removed from his IL activation after missing around six weeks with an elbow injury.

Naturally, the obvious question has been present for some time. At what point does Smith begin to see his playing time take a hit?

According to manager Torey Lovullo, that might be on the table in the coming days.

Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith could see reduced playing time

Jun 19, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Pavin Smith against the Minnesota Twins at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When asked about the potential of a playing time adjustment at first base, Lovullo's had this to say:

"Possibly. We have to be mindful of that," Lovullo said (h/t Alex Weiner of AZSports). "We have a couple of other first basemen with [LuJames Groover] and [Ildemaro Vargas], and I’ve got to watch things very closely. I’ll certainly put Pavin in my crosshairs, if I need to.”

It sounds like Lovullo, though perhaps not on as quick of a timeline as fans would call for, is not opposed to the idea of pulling a struggling Smith back to a degree. The difficult part is, there's not much of a clear-cut first base solution available beyond Smith, as poorly as he may be hitting.

As it stands, Arizona is still searching for answers at first base. Their .559 first base OPS is, by far, the worst such figure in baseball.

As far as the in-house alternatives are concerned, there's not much than can truly be expected.

Groover, a rookie with some offensive potential, is hitting just .172 — though he hasn't had much playing time. Vargas, who was the hottest hitter on the planet in April, posted a .364 OPS in June. Jose Fernandez is struggling to a .674 OPS in Triple-A.

Tim Tawa has been up and down due to roster crunches, and hasn't hit much in the majors. Tyler Locklear's .745 OPS in Reno has been worth just an 83 wRC+ — 17% below PCL average.

All of that aside, the truth is Smith simply has not put together many positive at-bats in the 2026 season. He hasn't looked much like the version of himself that hit to a .895 OPS in a platoon role during 2024 in some time.

Benching Smith won't solve Arizona's overall offensive issues, but it does sound like the leash is starting to get shorter. It will be intriguing to watch how the D-backs deploy him moving forward.