D-backs Face Unique Challenge as Playoff Stakes Reach Breaking Point

The Arizona Diamondbacks' playoff lives are on the line. They are all but out of cushion, sitting five games back of the San Diego Padres and Philadelphia Phillies for the third and final Wild Card berth.

They are not mathematically eliminated, nor are they facing a true must-win game on Saturday night against the New York Yankees. But each passing game comes with even higher stakes. They are out of rope to let out.

It's looked like the team has felt that pressure in some of their recent games. They've played generally mistake-filled baseball, failed to capitalize on scoring opportunities and, even, seen ill-timed regression from some of their more impactful starting pitchers.

Simply put, it has, at times, looked like the lights have grown a bit too bright for Arizona.

Manager Torey Lovullo said the D-backs can't look "too far down the road."

"We have to worry about the present. Things are out of our control. We've put ourselves in this position. We have to embrace it," Lovullo said. "We've got to focus on the little things, take care of our business — the dirty business that we take care of really well here."

That's easier said than done, of course. High stakes come with high pressure. High pressure can either elevate or flatten a team playing for its Postseason life. So far, Arizona has felt the latter.

Torey Lovullo on shutting out the noise of playoff pressure

Aug 22, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo (17) walks off the field after taking out Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Michael Soroka (not pictured) in the fourth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Anna Carrington-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's easier said than done, of course — shutting out the external noise and the pressure that grows with each pitch thrown, taken, or swung at.

"The hardest part... putting myself in that position, is closing off the valve and understanding where your drive and determination needs to come from and where it needs to be directed," Lovullo said.

"Putting yourself in the right position to have success without worrying about something that you can't control. ... Human emotion is a real thing. Distractions are all around us in everyday life. Being able to toggle between now and later is the biggest challenge."

Arizona clearly knows how to win games. As Lovullo put it, "you don't win 80 games by being a lousy baseball team."

But the increase in focus, intensity and performance that often arrives when the stakes get high has not been as present in recent seasons — since the D-backs' march to the 2023 World Series. They must find a way back to that identity if they want to pull off a last-second surge in 2026.

Youthful Diamondbacks club both a positive and negative

Sep 5, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks center fielder Ryan Waldschmidt (15) dives but misses Houston Astros third baseman Isaac Paredes (15)(not pictured) fly ball in the fifth inning at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's difficult enough for the veterans who have been in similar situations before — and for players who Lovullo called "mentally tough."

But the Diamondbacks are a team filled with young hitters and young arms. That can lend itself to unnecessary mistakes, Lovullo said, though he is not willing to use that as an excuse for Arizona's poor play of late.

"I don't want to use that as an excuse because I've told this group and I've told our players, I don't want... your youth to be the reason why we didn't execute in a key moment. But I can't help but think that sometimes when I'm watching a young player go for the pump fake instead of closing out and getting your hands up," Lovullo said.

"A young player's very eager and will fall for certain things that you just have to experience. So, yes, I think experience plays a role in this. But I believe enough in our young players and their ability to come in here on a given day to contribute to help us win a baseball game because it's happened. It's happened all year long. They have over-delivered in a lot of cases."

It's been the likes of Ryan Waldschmidt, Jose Fernandez, Tommy Troy and Jordan Lawlar who have helped the Diamondbacks get to this point. Arizona would not be where it is now without its youth.

But the Diamondbacks have also squandered opportunities to gain and maintain ground in the playoff race. That rests on the shoulders of the youth and the veterans.

With eight games remaining, it's going to take a near-miracle.