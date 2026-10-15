Diamondbacks' Veteran Reliever Elects Free Agency

The offseason has begun, and so, too, will the various contract situations begin to play out for the Arizona Diamondbacks.

According to a recent transaction, one of the Diamondbacks' veteran contributors has opted to elect free agency, likely looking to test whatever free agent market may be on the horizon.

Diamondbacks' Derek Law elects free agency

Sep 7, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Derek Law (38) on the mound during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Right-handed reliever Derek Law was an under-the-radar contributor to the 2026 Diamondbacks. Due to injury, it took months for his pre-2026 minor league deal with Arizona to turn into a major league opportunity.

Law had been a journeyman in the majors for some time. He spent portions of his career with six different major league clubs before earning his chance with the Diamondbacks.

After he was finally healthy enough to work through five scoreless appearances with the Triple-A Reno Aces, Arizona selected his contract on August 29, hoping to get some middle-inning depth and coverage for their bullpen.

Law allowed a run in his first 1.1 innings, but quickly turned that around. It was a small sample size, to be sure, but the veteran right-hander did not permit a run to score over his next six appearances — 7.2 innings. He was a key part of some bullpen game success and seemed to improve as he appeared more. He posted an even 1.00 ERA in his short stint with the Diamondbacks,

Due to roster constraints and the return of Ryne Nelson from his own injury, the D-backs had to make the decision to DFA Law on September 16. He was outrighted to Reno and remained with the organization at the time.

But now, Law will look for opportunity. The Diamondbacks could, in theory, get him back on an affordable deal for some veteran depth. It wouldn't be a bad idea to stack as much of said depth as possible going forward.

Diamondbacks have decisions to make regarding bullpen

Sep 26, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Jonathan Loaisiga (43) throws a pitch during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Law is one option, but the fact is Arizona will have a handful of contributing relievers set to potentially depart the organization.

Taylor Clarke, Jonathan Loaisiga, Ryan Thompson and Kevin Ginkel — all of whom helped the D-backs' bullpen turn itself into a team strength at one point or another — are pending free agents. Law is another option that will have to be re-signed if Arizona desires his services.

There is risk in regression from the 4.07 bullpen ERA that was a massive improvement from prior seasons. The D-backs should do what they can to keep their talent and depth in place, without making rash contract decisions. Returning Law could help in that endeavor.