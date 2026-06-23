Emerging Diamondbacks Pitcher to Have Season-Ending Elbow Surgery

One of the arms that had been on the rise in the Arizona Diamondbacks' farm system will have his season cut short in a brutal turn of events.

Right-handed pitching prospect Yordin Chalas, who had occupied a roster spot on the D-backs' Double-A Amarillo roster, was placed on the full-season injured list on June 19, according to the transaction log on his player page. He will not be able to pitch again this season.

The reasoning for the transaction is worst-case scenario. Arizona Sports' Alex Weiner confirmed on Tuesday that it will be elbow surgery for Chalas — of the dreaded Tommy John variety.

Tommy John surgery for Yordin Chalas — Alex Weiner (@alexjweiner) June 23, 2026

This comes as a tough blow for an arm who has had an up-and-down journey through the major leagues. The rest of his 2026 season will have to be put on hold, and he likely won't be able to take the mound in a game until late 2027 following this news — depending, of course, on which version of Tommy John surgery Chalas undergoes.

Diamondbacks lose Yordin Chalas to season-ending elbow surgery

May 16, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; View of a Arizona Diamondbacks glove and hat in the dugout against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Chalas, 22, was signed as an international free agent ahead of the 2023 season. The right-hander was initially intended to be used as a reliever, and exhibited a high level of potential at Single-A Visalia in the 2024 season.

Following that campaign, the Diamondbacks decided to shift Chalas' development path, opting to convert him into a starting pitcher. In simple, blunt terms, that transition did not go well for Chalas.

He pitched to a 6.06 ERA between High-A Hillsboro and Double-A Amarillo in the 2025 season, making 26 appearances — 17 of them being starts. By July 30, his ERA was 6.16, so the team opted to turn him back into a reliever, where he struggled a bit for the remainder of that year.

But Chalas began to show serious signs of life in early 2026, and was on the rise in Arizona's system. He moved back down to Hillsboro to begin the year, and threw nine scoreless innings over the course of seven appearances before making the jump to Double-A once again.

He gave up three runs in his first tree Amarillo appearances, but all three of them came in one blowup performance on June 4. That would end up being the last time Chalas will pitch this year.

Though the right-hander was not necessarily on track to make a major league debut anytime in the immediate future, it's another tough blow to a D-backs organization that has already had to call on multiple young arms this season.