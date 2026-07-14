How to Watch Corbin Carroll and Eduardo Rodriguez in the All-Star Game

The 2026 MLB All-Star Game has arrived, and two of the Arizona Diamondbacks' most impactful star players — outfielder Corbin Carroll and lefty starter Eduardo Rodriguez — will take the field at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania with the eyes of the baseball world upon them.

It's Carroll's third time representing the Diamondbacks at the All-Star game, while Rodriguez, who has spent six more years in the majors than the 25-year-old Carroll, will be honored for the first time.

Here's how you can watch the All-Star action, and catch sight of your Diamondbacks stars in the Midsummer Classic this year:

How to watch Corbin Carroll, Eduardo Rodriguez in All-Star Game

Jul 5, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez against the Milwaukee Brewers at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The All-Star Game will take place at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time, which means it will begin at 5:00 p.m. MST for fans based in Arizona. Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. Eastern, 3:30 p.m. Arizona time.

The game will be broadcast by FOX, which means that one must either have FOX as a part of a cable or live TV streaming package in order to watch the broadcast.

A subscription to FOX ONE, which is FOX's own streaming service, will also provide the broadcast of the All-Star Game — free trials are offered here. The game will not be available on MLB.TV, through any package.

Carroll's and Rodriguez's All-Star resumes

Jul 8, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks right fielder Corbin Carroll (7) scores a run during the eighth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Diamondbacks stars have been undeniably two of the most impactful players to Arizona's season thus far.

Carroll has recently ran into a significant slump, but is still hitting .252/.347/.478 with an .825 OPS and 13 home runs. He has a league-leading 10 triples, and continues to play excellent right field defense while providing speed, power and chaos on the bases.

Rodriguez is having a career season. His 8-3 record and 2.29 ERA have, start after start, helped the Diamondbacks to end losing skids and continue or begin hot streaks. Though he's not striking many batters out, Rodriguez has given his team a strong chance to win a baseball game nearly every time he's taken the mound — a massive, needed improvement over his first two rough seasons in Arizona.

Carroll was selected as a reserve, so he won't be in the starting lineup for the National League. He'll most likely play a couple of innings later in the game.

Rodriguez is not the starting pitcher for the NL, but will get an inning's worth of work on the mound. Both players are well-deserving of this honor, and join the ranks of Arizona's All-Star history.