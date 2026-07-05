Eduardo Rodriguez Backs Up All-Star Nod With Strong Start vs Brewers

Arizona Diamondbacks' newest All-Star pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez wasted no time in backing up his selection on Sunday, in Arizona's finale of a three-game series with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Unfortunately, he exited in line for the loss, though his final numbers were quite impressive, overall.

Rodriguez was selected to the All-Star game on Saturday — alongside teammate Corbin Carroll. It was the first time the left-handed Rodriguez had been named to the All-Star team, despite a lengthy major league career.

And on Sunday, against a Milwaukee offense that can be pesky and difficult to keep off the bases, Rodriguez delivered once again, with six-plus innings of two-run baseball.

Diamondbacks' Eduardo Rodriguez throws another strong start

Arizona Diamondbacks left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez (57) pitches against the San Francisco Giants on June 29, 2026, at Chase Field in Phoenix. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It was a single and two-run homer in the seventh that dampened what might have been a dominant scoreless start, though it's hardly a result to consider poor or disappointing.

Truthfully, Rodriguez did not pitch as sharp of a game as he has earlier this season. He only landed 59 of his 102 pitches for strikes, which was the lowest strike percentage (57.8%) since he made his bizarre 2.2-inning start against the Cincinnati Reds on June 12.

His four-seam fastball velocity sat at just above 91 MPH, which was down nearly a full tick from his season average. He picked up nine whiffs and 14 called strikes. And yet, he left having given his team a chance to win a baseball game, and saw his ERA inflate ever so slightly to a still-sparkling 2.25.

Rodriguez has, without question, been the most impactful arm on the Diamondbacks' staff this season, regardless of what some of his peripheral metrics might show. It's no secret he's outperformed some of his underlying numbers; he came into Sunday with a 4.89 expected ERA and 3.98 FIP.

But when the results continue to look so positive, and when Rodriguez is consistently capable of muscling his way through starts in which he does not have his best stuff, predictive metrics only go so far.

Jun 29, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez (57) throws against the San Francisco Giants in the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While a 2.25 ERA might not be sustainable for the duration of the 2026 season, there's no question the veteran left-hander has battled all season — he's certainly earned the recognition he's been receiving, and just submitted another positive argument, this time in defense of his All-Star selection.

Arizona's rotation has taken hit after hit this season. They've suffered injuries, and dealt with familiar underperformance by some of their starting arms. Amidst all of it, Rodriguez has been the one constant — the stabilizing force the Diamondbacks have needed all year long.