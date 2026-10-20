Forgotten D-backs Pitcher is a 2026 World Series Champion No Matter What

The 2025 Major League season was a strange, trying time for fans of the Arizona Diamondbacks. Injuries ran rampant; disappointment, underperformance and overall unrest among fans was prevalent.

But one of the under-the-radar journeymen arms who helped the Diamondbacks persevere through those trying times is about to become a 2026 World Series champion, no matter who ultimately brings home the trophy.

Baseball is a beautiful game.

Former Diamondback Jake Woodford guaranteed a World Series ring

Sep 10, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Jake Woodford (41) delivers a pitch against the San Francisco Giants during the seventh inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fans may or may not remember the efforts of right-handed relief pitcher Jake Woodford. He only made 22 appearances with the Diamondbacks during that fateful 2025 campaign and struggled to the tune of a 6.44 ERA.

On the whole, his results were not positive. After all, he was midseason free agency signing to address a need on the roster. Woodford mostly pitched bulk innings, often in a mop-up role with Arizona.

He did, however, close out back-to-back victories in the ninth inning at Dodger Stadium to end the month of August for the D-backs. The results were still less-than-stellar when examined as a body of work.

But despite a career that has led him in and out of the major and minor leagues — spanning 10 different organizations at the major league level alone — Woodford will be getting a World Series ring this year.

Whether the trophy is ultimately hoisted by the Milwaukee Brewers or the Tampa Bay Rays, Woodford will have been part of that journey to MLB history.

Apr 28, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jake Woodford (41) delivers a pitch against the Arizona Diamondbacks int eh eighth inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The veteran right-hander appeared in 16 games for the Brewers this season, pitching to a 6.94 ERA over the course of 23.1 innings. He was designated for assignment, outrighted to Tiple-A and later released on July 4, which led to a brief stint with the Chicago Cubs. After two Cubs outings, he was cut loose again.

The Rays picked Woodford up, but only gave him one opportunity in the majors. He pitched 1.1 innings for Tampa Bay on September 21, during which he allowed three runs in 1.1 innings to the Yankees.

Though Woodford certainly did not perform at a high level for either organization, and his contributions may look small, it's important to remember the numerous, often-forgotten pieces of a major league club that pave the way to the Fall Classic.

It takes far more than the 26 men walking out of Spring Training to make it the distance. Even vaunted pitching organizations like Milwaukee and Tampa Bay need those depth contributions.