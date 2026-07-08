How to Watch Massive Diamondbacks-Padres Game 3 Matchup

The Arizona Diamondbacks could not manage to capitalize on a prime opportunity to earn a minimum series split with the San Diego Padres on Tuesday night, but they'll have another shot to do so on Wednesday night.

Game three will feature Arizona's rookie right-hander Jose Cabrera, against Padres righty Michael King.

The pitching matchup does not, on paper, favor the Diamondbacks, though they arguably had a good chance to do some damage against German Marquez in game two, and came away with just one run.

Once again, this game will be carried by a national provider, however, with a 7:10 p.m. scheduled first pitch at Petco Park in San Diego. Here's how you can watch the action live:

How to watch Diamondbacks-Padres game three in San Diego

Jul 3, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Jose Cabrera against the Milwaukee Brewers at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This game will be broadcast as a national exclusive, and therefore will not be available to MLB.TV, D-backs.TV or Padres.TV subscribers. The Diamondbacks have gotten plenty of national airtime of late, though it does make the viewing process a bit tougher.

This game, unlike some of the recent national broadcasts Arizona has found itself a part of, will be carried exclusively by ESPN. That means it will be on the ESPN channel through cable or live TV streaming, as well as the ESPN app.

A subscription will, of course, be required in order to catch the action live.

Beyond TV, there will be standard radio broadcast options available to local fans in the Arizona and California markets.

The game will be broadcast as usual on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM, as well as La Campesina 101.9 FM and 860 AM (Spanish) in Arizona, and on KWFN 97.3 and XEMO 860 for San Diego fans.

Jose Cabrera vs Michael King

Jun 22, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres pitcher Michael King (34) delivers during the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cabrera will be looking for a bit of a bounce-back. The rookie has been forced into an emergency role following the injuries to Ryne Nelson and Michael Soroka, and has pitched well enough overall. He made a strong debut and has a 4.73 ERA in three starts.

Cabrera's most recent outing, however, was not his best. He only got through 3.1 innings, allowing three runs on three hits and three walks to the Brewers. That turned the contest into a pseudo-bullpen game that unraveled in extra innings.

Both his command and velocity were below standard, which raised some injury concerns, but manager Torey Lovullo maintained that is was more likely a mechanical issue with no reported injury.

King, meanwhile, is having another strong season. He has a 3.52 ERA in 18 starts, though his expected ERA is a run higher at 4.56. He has been elite in his four appearances against Arizona, with just two earned runs in 19.2 innings of work since 2024.