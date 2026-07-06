Diamondbacks Announce Lineup for Massive Game 1 vs Padres

The Arizona Diamondbacks are primed for an extremely important four-game road series against their NL West rival San Diego Padres this week. Monday's series opener will be an important tone-setting game for the Diamondbacks, looking to come away with at least a two-game split.

If Arizona wants to climb back into playoff contention, this series is a prime opportunity to do so. Whoever comes out of this set victorious will claim second place in the vaunted NL West, with postseason implications already carrying some weight just over halfway through the regular season.

The Diamondbacks have revealed their lineup for the critical game one opener with the Padres. With a 6:40 p.m. scheduled first pitch, let's take a look at the batting order:

Diamondbacks announce lineup for game one vs Padres

Jul 5, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll hits an RBI double in the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here's what the Diamondbacks' lineup looks like for Monday night's game:

2B Ketel Marte SS Geraldo Perdomo RF Corbin Carroll C Gabriel Moreno DH Lourdes Gurriel Jr. LF Max Kepler 3B Nolan Arenado 1B Ildemaro Vargas CF Tommy Troy

There are several noteworthy aspects of this lineup. For one, Pavin Smith is absent facing a right-handed starting pitcher in Walker Buehler.

Smith's struggles this year have been anything but a secret, and manager Torey Lovullo previously stated he'd look to ride the hot hand with regard to playing time. So it will be Ildemaro Vargas at first base over Smith.

The DH slot will go to a surging Lourdes Gurriel Jr., whose bat has come alive of late. Max Kepler, who has yet to provide a major impact (but is a left-handed power bat) will take Gurriel's spot in left field.

Gabriel Moreno starts behind the plate, despite Arizona's move to activate veteran backup catcher James McCann from the injured list — and option Adrian Del Castillo to Reno — earlier Monday afternoon.

Moreno himself has been dealing with a hamstring issue and has not played at full speed of late, but is still hitting to an extremely productive .314/.423/.451 slash in his last 30 games' worth of action. The Diamondbacks need him to remain healthy as long as possible.

The Diamondbacks' offense has not been as productive as expected this season, and their situational hitting was not significantly better during their recent series loss to the Brewers. The Padres' pitching staff is not as elite this season as it has been in the past, but it's still a strong group of arms that could provide some trouble for a scuffling D-backs lineup.