Ketel Marte Likely to Resume Play in Tough Series vs Astros

The Arizona Diamondbacks are in Houston this weekend to face the Astros for a three-game interleague series at Daikin Park.

The D-backs (74-67) will enter play on Friday, September 4 with a half-game lead over the San Diego Padres for the third and final NL Wild Card spot.

Arizona narrowly avoided a sweep at the hands of the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday with a 1-0 victory in which they used seven pitchers in a shutout bullpen game.

The Astros are 72-69 and hold a 2.5-game lead over the Texas Rangers in the AL West as of this writing. They're 7-3 in their last 10 games and have a 36-36 home record.

While the Diamondbacks' hold a 80-72 record versus the Astros all time, Houston has won eight of the last nine meetings, dating back to 2023. That includes the two sweeps by Houston at Chase Field in 2023 and 2025 and a 2-1 series victory for the Astros in Houston in 2024.

Diamondbacks and Astros Star Power

Sep 2, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) hits a double during the fourth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Astros Superstar Yordan Alvarez is making a run at the AL triple crown. The fearsome left-handed designated hitter leads the league with a .316 batting average, 37 homers (T-1st), and 94 RBI. Former Diamondback Christian Walker is hitting .228 with 26 homers and 77 RBI.

Corbin Carroll has been slumping of late, but still has excellent numbers for the season. He is four triples and one homer shy of a "20/20/20/20" season (doubles, triples, homers, and stolen bases).

Ketel Marte has returned from the injured list and was the DH for two of the three-games versus Philadelphia. He was given a planned off day in the series finale and is expected to be back in the lineup on Friday.

Marte has been embroiled in controversy after not showing up for a game in Boston August 17. He was placed on the restricted list for three days before being transferred to the 10-day IL for knee inflammation. He was booed upon his return to Chase Field this past week.

Starting Pitching Matchups

Friday, September 4, 5:10 p.m. MST

Merrill Kelly and Cristian Javier Pitching Stats | Jack Sommers

It's been an up-and-down season for Merrill Kelly in 2026. After discovering he was tipping pitches against the Cubs two outings ago, he threw seven shutout innings against the Giants in his most recent start. He allowed two hits, walked four and struck out seven.

Cristian Javier missed the first half of the season with a shoulder strain and has largely struggled in eight starts and five relief appearances, posting a 6.45 ERA. Now 29 years old, Javier's fastball still averages roughly 93 MPH, the same as it did during his last fully healthy, effective season in 2023.

Saturday, September 5, 4:15 p.m. MST

Brandon Pfaadt and Ethan Pecko Stats | Jack Sommers

Brandon Pfaadt bounced back from a rare rough start against the Cubs to toss a six-inning, two-run quality start in a 2-1 loss to the Phillies on August 31.

23-year-old rookie Ethan Pecko has struggled in his first three MLB starts, giving up three homers and nine walks in just 13 innings. Despite that, he picked up the win against the Mets on August 30 by allowing three runs in five innings on three hits and two walks while striking out five.

Sunday, September 6, 11:10 a.m. MST

Eduardo Rodriguez and Peter Lambert pitching stats | Jack Sommers

Eduardo Rodriguez will try again to secure his 15th win of the season. He struggled through five innings against the Phillies, giving up three runs on eight hits and three walks in his most recent outing. The D-backs are 21-7 in games started by Rodriguez.

Peter Lambert has been a pleasant surprise for the Astros. After an unsuccessful start to his career with the Rockies, he went to Japan for the 2025 season.

Despite putting up less-than-stellar numbers there, the Astros signed him and have turned him into their most valuable and durable starter this year. He's been less effective lately however, allowing 18 runs, 14 earned, in his last 14 innings of work.

Diamondbacks and Astros Bullpens

Sep 2, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Juan Morillo celebrates with catcher James McCann after defeating the Philadelphia Phillies at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Josh Hader has a 0.72 ERA and is a perfect 22-for-22 in save opportunities. The Astros are middle of the pack with a 4.09 team bullpen ERA, ranking 16th.

The D-backs are also middle of the pack, ranking 17th with a 4.10 bullpen ERA. But their core group of high-leverage and middle relievers have been much better than that, in fact one of the best units in the league in leverage situations.

They are deploying a closer-by-committee, with one of Juan Morillo, Brandyn Garcia, or Kevin Ginkel tending to get the ninth inning. Justin Martinez is back from Tommy John surgery and throwing his sinker over 100 MPH, but has not yet worked back-to-back days or been given a save chance.