How to Watch Diamondbacks and Cardinals For Free This Weekend

If fans want to watch the Arizona Diamondbacks and St. Louis Cardinals play a three-game series at Chase Field this weekend, it won't cost anything to stream for the upcoming games on Saturday and Sunday.

According to a release from the team, D-backs.TV will offer a special Freeview promotion for Saturday's and Sunday's games against St. Louis. Friday night's series opener will not be included in this offer.

Here's how you can catch the action this weekend:

How to watch Diamondbacks-Cardinals free this weekend

Jul 7, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo (2) turns a double play during the eighth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This free viewing opportunity will be provided by D-backs.TV as a part of MLB.TV.

If local fans do not already have a subscription to D-backs.TV, no credit card or subscription will be necessary to view the games on Saturday and Sunday. This offer will only be valid in the D-backs' local territory and market.

Fans can visit MLB.TV's viewing page online, or visit the Diamondbacks' website for instructions.

Saturday's game is expected to feature a matchup of D-backs right-hander Brandon Pfaadt against Cardinals righty Dustin May.

Sunday is expected to be Arizona southpaw and All-Star Eduardo Rodriguez up against Cardinals' right-hander Andre Pallante.

Both Saturday's game two and Sunday's series finale will take place with a 1:10 p.m. scheduled first pitch. This series will kick off the second half of the season following the All-Star Break, and will make up one half of Arizona's six-game homestand before they head back out on the road.

Diamondbacks face huge series with Cardinals

Jul 9, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Merrill Kelly (29) delivers during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This series, and the two free-to-view games that make up two-thirds of it, is of critical importance as the 2026 season continues to wear on.

As it stands, the Diamondbacks hold a 49-47 record prior to game one, and sit just 2.5 games out of a Wild Card berth after earning a shocking sweep of the Los Angeles Dodgers right before the break.

The Cardinals are 50-45, 1.5 games ahead of the Diamondbacks and two spots over them in the playoff race, though even St. Louis remains a full game behind the Miami Marlins for the third Wild Card slot.

The Diamondbacks took two out of three games against the Cardinals in St. Louis in late June, however the finale of the intended four-game series was rained out. After this three-game set, the D-backs will have to play a single makeup game in St. Louis on what was originally a scheduled off day on July 23.

Earning two more wins against their NL opponents would put Arizona ahead in the season series regardless of the outcome on July 23, which could become a necessary tiebreaker as the playoff race heats up.