How to Watch Diamondbacks-Dodgers Game 1 Showdown: Rodriguez vs Ohtani

The Arizona Diamondbacks' road will continue to get tougher from here, following their four-game series split with the San Diego Padres. They are not free of facing NL West opponents, nor are they free of tough California teams.

After going 2-2 against a somewhat-struggling Padres club, the Diamondbacks will head to Los Angeles to stare down the vaunted Dodgers, in their final three-game series prior to this year's All-Star Break.

No matchup with the Dodgers is easy, to be sure. But the Diamondbacks did earn a tough-fought four-game split with their rivals at Chase Field earlier in the year. As difficult an opponent as LA might be, Arizona has been able to play them tough and close this year.

Here's how you can tune into the divisional matchup:

How to watch Diamondbacks vs Dodgers game one

Jun 23, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez (57) pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Diamondbacks have gotten plenty of national airtime lately, with a handful of exclusive broadcasts in recent days. The Dodgers, of course, tend to eat up a large portion of those national broadcasts, as well.

But, likely to the relief of many fans of both teams, Friday night's matchup will not be carried by a national broadcast. Instead, those fans will be able to access the game through normal viewing processes.

For the Diamondbacks, it will be provided by D-backs.TV — subscription required, of course, but nothing on top of the standard package. Dodgers fans can catch the game on SportsNet LA, while fans living outside of both markets can watch the game via the MLB.TV out-of-market package if they so choose.

For radio options, the game will be carried as normal by Arizona Sports 98.7 FM, as well as La Campesina 101.9 FM and 860 AM (Spanish). For Dodgers fans, it will be provided by Dodgers Radio AM570 and KTNQ 1020.

All-Star Rodriguez vs Ohtani

Jul 5, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez in the second inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The pitching matchup will be one between two All-Stars — one for what feels like hundredth straight year, and another for the first time in his lengthy career.

Eduardo Rodriguez has been the Diamondbacks' most effective starting pitcher this year without any question, and his first-time selection to the All-Star Game is one that is both a long time coming and well-deserved.

Rodriguez has a sparkling 2.25 ERA. His peripherals have been cause for concern about potential regression for some time, but that has yet to hit.

For as tough as the Dodgers may be offensively, Rodriguez has held them down in his last three outings against LA. The left-hander has thrown 17 innings with just two runs allowed (and only one earned, at that) in his last three starts against LA. But that offense can strike at any time, in any volume.

Ohtani has performed very well on the mound, as expected. He has a 1.79 ERA. He blanked the Diamondbacks over six innings on June 3 of this season.